Wasted chances cost Shirebrook Town

Ross Henshaw Went Close For Shirebrook With The Last Kick Of The Game

Shirebrook Town slipped to a 1-0 defeat at West Bridgford after they blew plenty of good chances.

And as the game got underway in the driving rain both sides were struggling to get to grips with the conditions meaning it wasn’t until the 13th minute that the first notable chance came when Lewis Deavin fired just over the bar.

Shirebrook were soon back on the attack as Cole Jarvis tried his luck from just outside the box but the West Bridgford keeper managed to palm his shot away for a corner while Harvey Limb also went close to opening the scoring.

It wasn’t until the final 5 minutes of the half that the home side had any chances of note first Elliot King had a shot that Shirebrook keeper Harrison Kissane was unable to keep hold of and Lamin Jassey fired the rebound over the bar.

On the stroke of half time a goal mouth scramble saw two shots forced towards goal but blocks from Carter Widdowson and Ross Henshaw managed to keep the ball out meaning the sides went in level at the break.

As the second half got underway glorious sunshine had replaced the driving rain that had lasted for most of the first half and it was another strong start to the half for Shirebrook with Kian Tansley and Harvey Limb both putting shots over the bar.

West Bridgford were also creating chances as Harrison Kissane denied Lamin Jassey who had been played through 1 on 1 while Nathaniel Morris headed over from a corner and Shirebrook were also guilty of missing chances with Lewis Deavin and Cole Jarvis going close for Shirebrook.

In the 70th minute the deadlock was broken when Josiah Pulleston cross wasn’t delt with and Eliott King reacted quickest to fire the ball past Harrison into the goal to give the home side the lead.

West Bridgford were very happy to sit in and defend that lead for the final 20 minutes as Shirebrook threw everything at West Bridgford with a number of chances being wasted by Shirebrook as Kian Tansley, Lewis Deavin Ewan Mckenna, Ben Hartley and Riley Barton all going close.

Shirebrook had their best chance to get a point in injury time as a corner fell to Ross Henshaw but he couldn’t get his shot on target and that would turn out to be the last chance of the game as the ref blew for full time as the ball went over the bar.

Shirebrook starting XI Kissane B. Clarke (Mckenna) Jules L. Widdowson Henshaw C. Widdowson Deavin N. Clarke (Hartley) Limb (Barton) Jarvis (Burbanks) Tansley