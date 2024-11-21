Warsop Vale rider takes SEIB Search for a Star title

Molly getting the chance to Meet Olympic Gold Medalist Laura Collet outside the Main SEIB Arena at Your Horse Live

A 6-year-old rider from Warsop Vale, Molly Bowring, has won the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Pony Club Lead Rein Championship at Your Horse Live.

Molly rode her black Dartmoor pony, Treworgan Titanium to perfection on the 9th November under the bright lights of the main Your Horse Live SEIB arena in Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire to take the Search for a Star Lead Rein title.

Treworgan Titanium is known as Teddy at home and he was ably led in the ring on the day by Molly’s mum, Jessica Bowring. A thrilled Molly said: “Winning and getting to wave were my favourite parts of the show!” Also at the show, mum, Jessica took a second Search for a Star title in the In-Hand Mountain and Moorland championship with Teddy.

Jessica said: “Its just fantastic to be double winners! And with a pony that is just five-years-old! We only came along for the in-hand qualifier as a warm-up for when Molly got on him. Teddy and Molly have been doing loads of Pony Club dressage and rallies and hacking in the lead up to this.” Jessica bought Teddy when he was just two-years-old and Molly is a member of the South Nottinghamshire Branch of the Pony Club.”

Nearly a thousand competitors have entered SEIB Search for a Star qualifiers this season to chase a total of 60 much-coveted Your Horse Live tickets in the series. SEIB Insurance Brokers set up the Search for a Star series in the mid-1990’s. For the first time, in 2024 the Absolutely Genuine Company has leased the running of Search for a Star and Racehorse to Riding Horse.

Founder and Organiser of Search for a Star, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Your Horse Live is simply brilliant and provides an unforgettable experience for everyone lucky enough to qualify. Our Supreme ridden and in-hand champions were exceptional and we look forward to seeing them in the ring in the future. Thank you to everyone involved for making it all happen.”

Your Horse Live Event Director, Emma Bedford said: “We were thrilled to welcome the Search for a Star competitors to Your Horse Live in what has become a key part of the show. The standard of horses and ponies was so high and its always a pleasure to have the championships here.”

