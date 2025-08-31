Warsop boys make a name for themselves after combat sports wins

Jude with Dad

Jude Stevenson is making a name for himself in local combat sports as the Warsop teen has won bouts in Muay Thai, Kickboxing and MMA this spring and summer with his most recent success being a fast-paced kickboxing victory on Revolution’s summer show.

‘That was my sixth win in ten bouts,’ said Jude, who recently turned 15. ‘I went to Hungary in May with our squad from Revolution intending to get to the kickboxing final. I made it but the opponent had to withdraw owing to injury, so I got switched to Muay Thai.

"I won that final and the kickboxing by default, so I picked up two belts and two golds. Our team did well and came second out of 62 competing clubs and bringing home 30 medals. I was proud to make my contribution to that. All the competitors had a great time supporting each other and making friends with children from other countries.’

2I started out learning jiu-jitsu for fun and took up kickboxing at thirteen,’ continued Jude. ‘I train at Revolution most days and do cardio work at weekends. I participate in the full range of combat sports including regular boxing and have continued jiu-jitsu. I love the fact that after all the training it’s just me and the opponent hopefully well-matched but each wanting to prove the tougher and more resilient both physically and mentally. My ambition is to bring these altogether and be the next Notts fighter in the UFC.

"That might be years away, but I’m determined and committed to do the hard work required and emulate the likes of Paul Daley and Dan Hardy from Nottinghamshire who’ve been in the UFC or Louis Lee Scott from Leeds and Luke Riley from Liverpool who’ve just got contracts in their mid-twenties. Meanwhile I’m encouraging other young lads to get involved and preparing for our home show on 18th October and maybe a show in Bristol later.’

One who has is fellow Meden School year 11 student Oliver Coupe also from Warsop. Oliver turns 16 shortly and has now had two skills or exhibition bouts. ‘I’ve been training for eleven months. I’ve enjoyed boxing twice now in front of an audience and I’m proud of myself. There wasn’t a win/lose it was just an opportunity to showcase whet I’m learning. I loved it though. Three 90 second rounds. I can’t wait for a decision bout and the chance to show everyone what I can do. Jude’s a quality role model for me and other children our age. I accompanied the squad to Hungary, and it was amazing. My goal is to fight there.’

‘Oliver’s quickly come to the view that boxing is the best thing ever,’ said dad Jonathan. ‘There was lots of action in his bout, and he placed some good shots. Everyone at Revolution has made him welcome and especially Will Bingham who he looks up to and Oliver’s involvement has greatly increased his confidence.’

Jude’s parents are also ‘immensely proud of his achievements and his hard work and dedication to combat sports which have taught him self-discipline. He’s acquired a whole new family in his gym friends and like Oliver he looks up to Will Bingham as his role model. Jude thinks highly of all staff at Revolution and especially Neil who’s both coach and confidante.’