Walker double condemns Sherwood to home defeat

Jacob Pearce giving everything on Saturday

Sherwood Colliery fell to a 2-goal salvo in the first half by Heaton Stannington 2's Connor Walker that proved to the difference between two evenly matched teams. Walker providing the composure in front of goal that ‘The Wood’ just can’t seem to find as they drew a blank for the third game in a row.

Sherwood Colliery gave a full debut to Abdul Saad but no place for new signing Terry Atem who will join the squad for Tuesday’s midweek visit to Bishop Auckland. The opening 20 minutes were even, no real opportunities for either side other than the occasional corner kick. Neither goalkeeper was troubled.

Out of the blue the visitors took the lead after 23 minutes, Connor Walker was given time to control the ball and drive a low shot to Jordan Pierrepont’s right that despite getting a hand to the ball still found the net.

All eyes on the delivery as Heaton Stannington (Yellow) defend at Sherwood Colliery on Saturday

The goal spurred the visitors on, confidence high after 2 successive wins. A corner kick caused some confusion, Jay Errington tried an overhead kick form close in that looped onto the top of the crossbar.

The Wood cleared their heads and responded, Jordan Addo-Antoine on the left tried his luck from distance, his effort flew wide of the far post following a Harry Bircumshaw shot that was wide of the same post from a more central position. On 36 minutes, a golden chance to equalise was missed by Xander Duhameau, his header over the bar after excellent approach play by Saad on the right created the chance. Sherwood were made to pay just 4 minutes later, Walker this time finding the opposite corner from outside the penalty area, his effort finding the inside of the post to double the lead.

The second half saw Sherwood Colliery start well – in contrast to their limp showing at Sheffield just a week ago, the team played with energy and a desire to get forward. On 64 minutes, Duhameau shot wide of the post after a purposeful run.

The Wood continued to press but could not find a way through a well organised defence. Chances came late on in the game, Bircumshaw had a shot deflected wide, Pearce went close, and Jaz Goundry had a shot well saved by Lewis Brass. Despite their best efforts a goal would not come, and Heaton Stannington took a valuable 3 points back up the A1 to continue their revival.