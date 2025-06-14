Tough weekend for Mark Taylor at Slovakiaring

Wet weather conditions for Mark Taylor on Sunday.

Slovakiaring witnessed a challenging weekend for Mark Taylor and his team as they battled persistent mechanical issues and treacherous weather, ultimately resulting in the loss of his championship lead.

After a series of setbacks, including a electrical blackout and persistent understeering , the team will head to Nurburgring with renewed determination on July 12-13.

The weekend began poorly for Taylor as the race truck was sidelined during Fridays free practice due to an electrical failure.

Saturday’s qualifying session brought further frustration, with the truck exhibiting significant understeering that hampered performance, placing Taylor 4th in chrome classification and 11th overall.

The first race on Saturday saw Taylor starting from row six and facing a red flag due to a first-lap incident, resulting in Taylor getting a five second penalty. Despite the set backs, he managed to finish 6th in the Chrome category and 11th overall.

In the second race, still grappling with understeering, Taylor fought hard to secure a 5th place finish in Chrome and 11th overall.

Sunday brought even more adversity with heavy rains that rendered the track horrendous.

Qualifying yielded a disappointing 13th position, and race three started with yellow flags due to the conditions. Following a red flag on lap three, the race was reduced to just five laps, where Taylor finished in 11th overall.

Safety concerns led officials to cancel the fourth race.

Taylor now finds himself 14 points behind his nearest competitor in the chrome championship standings. “ it’s tough to see the lead slip away, but we’re focused on the Nurburgring, we know we can perform better,” Taylor stated confidently.

As the team prepares for their next challenge, they remain optimistic about regaining their footing in the championship.