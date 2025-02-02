Title hopefuls Emley see off spirited Sherwood

Jordan Pierrepont makes a flying save for Sherwood Colliery

An improved Sherwood Colliery fell to a goal in each half to impressive title hopefuls Emley.

The opening period saw the visitors start well, their high pressing game and quick tempo seeing them put Sherwood under early pressure. Jordan Pierrepont made a good save to deny Laurence Sorhaindo but he was given no chance on 13 minutes as Chris Dawson swept home from Luke Parkin’s cross from the left as Emley exposed the defence well.

The Wood managed to ride out the opening spell and as the game settled, they gradually got a foothold in the game. Chances were at a premium however and the first half closed with no addition to the score.

The second half saw a much more even start although Sorhaindo hit the bar with a powerful header from a corner kick for Emley. Both sides had good spells of possession, Sherwood belying their low league position, playing some attractive football but finding the Emley defence in no mood to concede. The visitors had more of a cutting edge and kept Pierrepont in The Wood’s goal the busier of the two goalkeepers, Charlie Barks went closet to a goal, another header hitting the frame of the goal. The Wood were limited to a number of crosses that were well defended with visiting goalkeeper Declan Lambton in dominant form.

Jaz Goundry of Sherwood Colliery holds off his opponent

Sherwood Colliery kept going, Jacob Pearce was at the centre of most of their attacks, seeing one effort well saved while Ross Duggan was adjudged offside after rounding Lambton before rolling the ball home. The decisive second goal came after 73 minutes, substitute Donae Lawrence scoring with a neat finish beyond Pierrepont.

Abdul Saad had an impressive debut from the bench for The Wood to add to an all-round improved display.

Overall, while a disappointing scoreline, ‘The Wood’ should take heart from their performance, the visiting support applauded both sides from the field in recognition of a good game.