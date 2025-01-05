Title-chasing Belper too strong for determined Sherwood

The Wood celebrate Jamie York's first goal of the season

Sherwood Colliery suffered as Belper Town produced a superb second half to take all 3 points and move to within a point of the top of the table with a 5-2 win.

Sherwood made 4 changes as unavailability hit the squad and welcomed back ex-player Lewis Belgrave who has dual signed for the club from Belper United.

The game went ahead despite the heavy rain and a healthy New Years Day crowd of 642 were treated to an excellent game in the difficult conditions.

The opening period saw The Wood settle well into the game, Belper of course carried a threat, particularly from the right where Ben Rhodes and Tavonga Kuleya found space. The Wood gradually started to move the ball well, Harry Bircumshaw and Belgrave linking well.

Jamie York has an unusual goal celebration!

Oliver Lobley saw a low cross strike the outside of the post before Carter Widdowson sent a 25 yard free kick over the bar after Jacob Pearce was brought down, the referee was lenient all afternoon as Pearce was continually targeted. Jamie York gave notice of his intent, Kieran Preston having to save well from a 25 yard effort, but he was powerless to prevent York’s 42nd minute effort that gave Sherwood the lead after a swift counterattack.

Good sides react and find a way and Belper produced an immediate answer, a counter of their own saw Keelan Swales deliver a cross to Luke Rawson, his first time effort was low and past Jordan Pierrepont to level the game at the break.

The second period saw Belper produce a superb opening 20 minutes to effectively win the game. Playing with greater purpose and intent, the attacking threat was relentless.

Kuleya began the onslaught with a pacy run on 49 minutes and a shot that was beaten away by Pierrepont, Harry Draper headed against the cross bar on 58 minutes, and Rawson’s two follow up efforts including a nicely struck half volley were blocked as The Wood defended with everything they had.

Belper Town on the attack tracked by Sherwood Colliery's Harry Bircumshaw (centre) and Marley Grant (no. 2)

The goals eventually came, prolific striker Draper was on target in the 65th minute when he powered home a header from a Ben Rhodes cross, and the Belper frontman was there again on 76 to score from close-range.

Credit to The Wood who responded well and were rewarded on 82 minutes substitute Oliver Monington tucked away from close range after a well worked set-piece and for a short spell Belper seemed nervous, however that was dispelled as late goals from Rhodes and with virtually the last kick of the game from Nathan Whitehead sealed the win.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “Despite the scoreline I thought we played well. However, we have been naïve. We really need to close the game at 1-0 rather than committing players forward so close to the break and at 3-2 we have again gone a bit too ‘gung-ho’, both times Belper have punished us. We just need to learn to manage the game situation. Belper are a good team, and their second half was as good we have played against this season”.

Star Man voted by Sherwood Colliery Supporters Club: Harry Bircumshaw

The Wood return to Debdale Park on Saturday 4th January when North Ferriby are the visitors.

North Ferriby (H)

Sat 4 Jan, 3.00pm KO

Debdale Park, Debdale Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 7NS

KO: 3.00pm

Gate: £8 / £5