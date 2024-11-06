The Wood hold out to defeat Carlton and progress

Sherwood Colliery – heavily affected by injuries and unavailability – pulled off an unlikely win at our fellow NPL East and well established Step 4 county neighbours Carlton Town on Tuesday night.

Carlton Town 1 (Ford 90+3’), Sherwood Colliery 2 (Conroy 49’, Robson 59’)

Notts FA Senior Cup 2nd Rd, Tuesday, November 5

The Wood were without Harry Bircumshaw, Guillermo Pacheco and Micah Jebbison and had several players carrying knocks from Saturday’s game at Dunston. With the Under 21s having played on Monday night meaning further limited availability the 13-man squad managed to compete with ‘The Millers’ who sit in the top half of the NPL East league table.

Brad Gascoigne was immense at the heart of Sherwood's defensive effort

The opening minutes saw an even start, indeed it was The Wood that had the first effort on goal, on eight minutes a rapid break saw Jacob Pearce release Marley Grant on the left, his effort deflected by Carlton Town loanee goalkeeper (from Derby County) Josh Shattel onto the top of the crossbar.

Carlton responded well and really should have taken the lead on 11 minutes, a slip by Robson Doolan presenting a virtual open goal for Jonny Gilbert who shot wide. A few minutes later another effort missed the target as Town piled on early pressure.

The Wood’s Zander Duhameau relieved some of the early onslaught, cutting in from the right and firing a left footed effort over the bar. Carlton rattled the crossbar on 25 minutes through Alex Howes from a central position, Niall Hylton went close, and Jordan Pierrepont saved from a close range header to keep ‘The Wood’ level.

The second half saw Under 21 graduate Jack Conroy replace Robson Doolan and he had an immediate impact, after being played in by Marley Grant, the youngster fired a great shot across Shattel to give The Wood the lead with 49 minutes played.

Jack Conroy (14) with his first senior goal for 'The Wood'

Pierrepont saved from Gilbert after good play by the always impressive Nat Watson set up the chance, but The Wood were starting to grow into the game, and on 59 minutes, Ewan Robson marked his 300th senior appearance with a goal, starting and ending a move that saw him sweep home Duhameau’s cross as Shattel spilled the cross straight into his path, Robson making no mistake.

The Wood looked to manage the game; Brad Gascoigne impressive and indeed Grant almost made it three on 69 minutes, his long-range effort rattling the overworked crossbar.

Town rang the changes, utilising the bench and with captain Niall Davie driving them on, The Wood had to defend stoutly, getting in tackles and blocks to keep The Millers at bay. On the break, The Wood remained a threat, a rapid break seeing Grant have an effort tipped over the bar by Shattel.

Eventually Carlton were rewarded for their efforts, with three of five extra minutes played, substitute Michael Ford was struck by a Gascoigne clearance that ricocheted into the net. No further drama saw ‘The Wood’ home for and into the last eight of the competition.

Ewan Robson marked his 300th appearance for Sherwood Colliery with the winning goal

Manager Wayne Savage commented: “There is no doubt we are down to the bare bones at the minute but what we have is a great spirit in the camp. Everyone at the club is buying in to what we are trying to achieve. This season will have lots of ups and downs, we need to remain level-headed and look at the long term. That said it’s nice to have won!”.

Star Man voted by Sherwood Colliery Supporters Club: Marley Grant