The Wood and Sheffield serve up a 6-goal thriller

Sherwood Colliery and Sheffield served up a second half treat and shared 6 goals to take a point apiece in a topsy-turvy night at Rainworth. The Wood made 2 changes, Clark Greaves and Robson Doolan brought into the team.

The even opening period saw both sides probing, on 17 minutes Sheffield had an opportunity from a central free kick, 30 yards from goal that was fired straight at the defensive wall. On 23 minutes it was The Wood’s turn, Carter Widdowson’s shot again straight at the wall. On 27 minutes Sheffield’s Connor Curtis had an effort deflected wide of goal. On 32 minutes Sheffield created a good chance, Benni Ndlovu firing over after good approach play by Jack Watson. The Wood responded, Ewan Robson having an effort deflected wide after a superb diagonal ball by Jamie York found Greaves on the right. Jaz Goundry really should have had the first goal of the night, unable to finish a great chance from close range. On the stroke of half time, Doolan fired just over the top after Jacob Pearce set up the shooting chance.

The second half saw the visitors start well, dominating the ball and winning a succession of corner kicks that were causing The Wood problems. Ndlovu brought a fine save by Jordan Pierrepont diving to his left at the expense of yet another corner kick. On 57 minutes, The Wood countered at pace, Alexander Duhameau firing over from Harry Bircumshaw’s through ball and on the hour Duhameau gave The Wood the lead, scoring after Jamie York’s effort from 22 yards was parried by Edd Hall in the Sheffield goal. The lead did not last, Sheffield equalising within 2 minutes, Bradley Beatson heading home unchallenged from a free kick from the left. Curtis went close for Sheffield, his shot just wide. The game was much more open, both sides looking threatening in the final third. On 70 minutes, the visitors went in front, a corner kick finally doing the trick, despite a first effort being saved, Jack Watson was on hand to score. It was now The Wood’s turn to respond and 4 minutes later, Jacob Pearce produced a thunderous finish from 12 yards high into the net to level the game following good play by The Wood through the midfield. A couple of minutes later, controversy as the Sheffield goalkeeper appeared to handle the ball well outside his penalty area, vociferous appeals waived away. The action would not let up, Sheffield almost scoring, another unchallenged header wide. Duhameau responded for The Wood as the game entered the last 10 minutes, his effort off target from the edge of the penalty area. The Wood retook the lead on 85 minutes, Duhameau scoring from close range after Marley Grant had caused confusion with a pacey run into the penalty area. Within 2 minutes Sheffield were level again, yet another corner kick causing massive confusion, Widdowson unfortunately conceding an own goal. The game entered 6 added minutes and despite both sides going for the win, neither could find a winning goal.