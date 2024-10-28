The ‘Owls’ too strong for valiant ‘Wood’

Jacob Pearce trying to force a way forward for 'The Wood'

The high flying ‘Owls’ of Cleethorpes Town produced a dominant second half display to convincingly beat Sherwood Colliery at their temporary base at Rainworth MW FC.

Sherwood Colliery 0

Cleethorpes Town 3 (Walker 66’, Bateson 74’, Annan 89’)

Northern Premier League East, Sat 26th October

Ewan Robson of Sherwood Colliery gave another consistent display

The opening 45 minutes is not one that will live long in the memory for those in attendance with neither side mustering anything of real threat other than a chance for Town’s Josh Walker that was well saved by Jordan Pierrepont’s legs.

The second half was a different story, Town dominated from the first whistle. A series of corner kicks were won that The Wood dealt with and Pierrepont made a couple of outstanding saves from Adam Haw as Town pressed. Just as The Wood seemed to have survived the pressure a corner kick from the right finally bore fruit as Josh Walker was found unmarked and free to head home at the back post.

On 73 minutes Curtis Bateson doubled the lead with a fine left footed shot that found the top corner of the net. The one way traffic continued, with 5 minutes left Pierrepont managed to save Walker’s spot kick, given after a clumsy challenge by Jack Conroy. However, Town got their third goal with a minute left, substitute Will Annan latching on to an under-hit back pass that allowed him to round the goalkeeper and score with ease.

A chastening afternoon for newly promoted Sherwood – who battled hard but in reality, barely troubled the visitors who look destined to be challenging at the top of the league.

Jordan Pierrepont of Sherwood saves Cleethorpes's Josh Walker's penalty kick

Manager Wayne Savage commented “No complaints, we have met a good team today and all we can do is re-group and look to go again on Wednesday night.

Star Man voted by Sherwood Colliery Supporters Club: Ewan Robson