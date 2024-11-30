Ten-man Clipstone get back to winning ways

Keiran Coupe takes a free-kick in his own half

Mikey Williams’ second-half goal was the difference as Clipstone earned a vital 1-0 win at Radford despite being reduced to ten men for 70 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The referee brandished a red card early in the first half when striker Craig Mitchell aggressively kicked out following a challenge.

Radford failed to make the man advantage count as Clipstone continued to threaten and Williams’ 12th goal of the campaign secured the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cobras remain top of UCL Division One but are being closely pursued by a host of sides in what is shaping up to be a competitive season.

Cliptone celebrate the winning goal from Mikey Williams

Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley credited the “bravery” and “determination” of his side after a disappointing couple of weeks. Birtley said: “We needed a performance today and we got one. Credit to everyone on the pitch and I thought we were the better side.”

Speaking about the early dismissal of Mitchell, Birtley continued: “It’s rash from Mitch. He should know, and he's experienced enough to know that it is not acceptable. It put us in a really poor situation.”

After last week’s torrid display against Gedling [4-1 home defeat] Clipstone was keen to start positively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were intricate spells of possession in the early stages for the visitors, but neither side created anything of note.

The Cobras perhaps thought their bad run of form was set to continue when the referee flashed his red card only 18 minutes in.

Mitchell had kicked the Radford defender in frustration after a tackle and was given his marching orders.

Radford struggled to take advantage of the robust league leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack McDowell was the first goalkeeper to be tested as Clipstone’s Charlie Hardwick struck from 25 yards out which McDowell could only parry.

The rebound fell to Gareth Curtis who blazed his effort over from close-range.

Again, Clipstone threatened, this time through John Lowe.

Lowe’s towering header cleared McDowell but was cleared off the line fantastically by the Radford defender.

As the half drew to a close the hosts had their best opportunity of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Kamani Wilson raced through on goal but got his finish completely wrong as it rolled harmlessly past the post.

Clipstone would’ve headed into the break much the happier of the two sides given the circumstances.

The game followed a similar pattern after the restart as Radford struggled to find a way past Clipstone’s solid rearguard.

Just after the hour mark, the game had its breakthrough.

Another set-piece into the box caused issues and Clipstone’s Lewis Weaver bravely kept the ball alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radford’s defensive uncertainty allowed Williams to sweep in and poke home a tidy finish, giving his side a deserved 1-0 lead.

Hardwick and Curtis up front continued to press Radford, and the rest of the side followed suit.

The home team were reduced to half-chances as the minutes ticked down.

Clipstone captain for the day, Charlie Taylor, epitomised the entire performance with some trademark solid defending in the dying moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The referee’s final whistle was greeted by equal parts cheers and sighs of relief.

The Cobras now look ahead to another away game on 7th December against 16th-placed Clifton All Whites. Ian Birtley says: “We have a full quota of players back to select from next week, but it is not a given.

“We have to take the confidence from this result. Winning breeds confidence and we need to get some runs going again.”