Taylors Trucksport back on track after summer break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylors Trucksport Racing are rearing to get back on track this weekend (31 Aug – 1 Sept) when they return to adrenaline packed action after the 7-week summer break in the Goodyear FIA European Truck Racing Championship.

The Huthwaite-based race team are looking forward to Round 5 of the European Championship at Autodrom Most, Czech Republic and intend to carry on where they left off before the break, currently third place in the Chrome Championship.

During the last four rounds the team have held on to that third place with their race ace driver 37-year-old Mark Taylor behind the wheel of the highly modified MAN TGX race truck that packs a punch with acceleration to match a Porsche 911 despite scaling in at around 5.5 tonne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These things don’t hang around with a 1,100 BHP, with a 12000cc, 6-cylinder race tuned engine, delivering power through a 16-speed gearbox, locked differential water-cooled brakes and running on special race tuned tyres.

Taylor in action in Nurburgring.

Mark Taylor said: “The last four rounds before the break have gone great, we are still third in the Chrome Championship and let’s hope the next three rounds in Czech Republic, France and Spain go the same. He added the truck has run on rails so far this season, I can’t wait to get back out there after some intense simulator work over the break.”

Mark has had a phenomenal four rounds so far this season, his second season in Europe after having five seasons in the British Championship previously and moving up to join some of Europe’s elite drivers in truck racing.

He’s taken to the sport like a duck to water and now portrays himself as one the elite drivers as due the professional small family run motorsport team making headway in the rankings and the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark has been on the podium seven times this season to date, gaining trophies in the Chrome Championship and on top of that Team Principal Alan Taylor has been up their too collecting further Team Championship silverware with their collaboration with Reboconort Racing Truck Team and their Portuguese driver Jose Eduardo Rodrigues making Team Taylor & Rodrigues.

In 2023, Mark had an exceptional debut season in the Championship, he finished fifth in the Promoters Cup that should have been really a top three place, after the team suffered after the big crash at Most in the Czech Republic, virtually writing the truck off and struggled with the truck under performing for the rest of the season after it was re-built in just under two weeks after the incident for the next race weekend.

The Goodyear FIA European Truck Racing Championship is the pinnacle of truck racing, it’s the biggest, most imposing racing series in the world, a truly unique motorsport spectacle. Founded in 1985.

The current format has been in operation since 2006 thrilling fans across Europe with the world’s most advanced race trucks and in 2021 running green, becoming the first motorsport series to switch to 100% sustainable fuel and bio-LNG, running on Goodyear racing tyres that are recycled for on-road retreading, reducing natural resource use, waste and energy consumption.