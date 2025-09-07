Taylor shines despite setbacks at FIA European Truck Racing Championships

Taylor out of the race with extensive damage.

Sutton's Mark Taylor, 38 showcased remarkable resilience during Round Five of the FIA European Truck Racing Championship at Autodrom Most over the weekend.

Despite suffering significant challenges, including a catastrophic mechanical failure and battling for position against fierce competitors, Taylor demonstrated his undying determination as he looks forward to the next round in Belgium.

The weekend kicked off with a strong performance during qualifying on Friday, where Taylor secured the top spot in the Chrome category and an impressive eighth overall, setting him up for a promising start to Race One on Saturday. However, disaster struck during the first race when a torsion bar snapped, sending Taylor’s truck into a spin after it dug into the tarmac. The incident caused extensive damage, including a wrecked rear axle, prop shaft, and fuel tank, ultimately forcing him out of Race Two.

“This sport is tough, and when things go wrong, it can feel daunting,” Taylor said, visibly appreciative of his team’s efforts. “I’d like to thank my whole team and also the other teams for their help. We’re all in this together, and the support in the paddock is incredible.”

Taylor takes second place in race three and four on Sunday.

Despite the setback, the relentless crew worked through the night to repair Taylor's truck, and it was back on track for qualifying on Sunday, where he managed a fifth-place finish in the Chrome category, although the handling was not quite to his liking. Nonetheless, as the races unfolded, Taylor found his groove, clinching a podium finish with a P2 in both Race Three and Race Four.

With a total of five DNFs over the last five race meetings, the Chrome standings are tighter than ever, with only a 12-point gap separating Taylor from the current leader. “Every point counts, and we’re focused on making the most of our opportunities,” Taylor remarked, emphasizing his determination to reclaim the lead.

As the championship heats up, Taylor and his team are gearing up for the next round in Circuit Zolder, Belgium, on September 13-14. With the championship race becoming increasingly competitive, fans eagerly anticipate Taylor’s quest for the top spot.

Stay up to date with Taylor's journey by following Taylor’s Truck Sport on Facebook and Instagram as they navigate the twists and turns of the racing season.