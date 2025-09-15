Taylor dominates at Zolder to seize championship lead

Taylor takes the top step in Zolder.

Sutton's Mark Taylor made waves at Circuit Zolder in Belgium during the sixth round of the FIA European Truck Racing Championship on September 13-14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor and the Taylor's Truck Sport team claimed the top spot in the Chrome Championship, solidifying their position as serious contenders for the title.

In challenging wet conditions, Taylor's qualifying performance was nothing short of stellar. He secured P4 in the Chrome category and P1 overall, placing him on the fifth row for Race One. As the sun emerged and the track dried, Taylor demonstrated his racing prowess, finishing Race One in P2 in the Chrome category and P8 overall, which earned him pole position for the second race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Starting on pole was an incredible opportunity,” Taylor said. “The team worked hard to get the truck dialed in, and I’m grateful for their support.”

Sunday brought more excitement as Taylor clinched P1 in the Chrome category during Race Two, further boosting his confidence. He continued to impress by finishing P2 in Race Three, despite facing a race incident that temporarily hindered his progress.

The final race of the weekend was a showcase of Taylor's skill and determination. He secured P1 in the Chrome category, marking a triumphant end to the event and establishing himself as the current championship leader – now seven points ahead of his closest rival.

“The competition is fierce, but we’re focused on maintaining our momentum,” Taylor stated. “With only two rounds left, every point counts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Taylor's Truck Sport team, hailing from Kirkby in Ashfield, is set to head to the legendary Circuit Le Mans in France, for the seventh round of the championship on September 20-21. Racing enthusiasts can follow Mark Taylor's journey and stay updated by following Taylor’s Truck Sport on Facebook and Instagram.

As the championship approaches its climax, the question remains: Can Mark Taylor secure the coveted Chrome title? With his recent performances and a determined team behind him, fans are eager to see how the next rounds unfold.