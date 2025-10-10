Taylor clinches 2025 FIA Truck Racing Chrome Championship

Chrome champion Mark Taylor takes the top spot at Circuit Jarama

In an exhilarating showdown at Circuit Jarama in Madrid, Spain, Sutton's Mark Taylor, 38, emerged victorious, clinching the coveted Chrome Championship title in the 2025 FIA Truck Racing Championship.

The closely contested battle saw four leading drivers vying for supremacy, culminating in a mere four points separating them as the dust settled on the final day of racing.

The championship kicked off on October 4, where the initial excitement was palpable, but Taylor faced a rocky start. Qualifying in P4 for the chrome category and P11 overall, he found himself on the sixth row of the grid for the opening race. Despite this setback, Taylor showcased his resilience, finishing Race One in a commendable third place, adding valuable points to his tally. However, Race Two was less favorable, with Taylor finishing fourth in the chrome category, leaving the team concerned about their championship prospects.

The pressure mounted as Taylor, alongside his dedicated team—comprised of father and principal Alan Taylor, mother Kay Taylor, data analyst Michael Woolley, logistics manager Bobi Dimitrov, team manager Marcus Bihler, and mechanics Mario Wetting and Richard Wilson—gathered Saturday evening to strategize for the next day’s races.

Celebrations at the finish line for Taylor and the #81 team.

Team manager Marcus Bihler said: “We knew we had to regroup and refocus. Mark has the talent, and with the right adjustments, we believed he could still make a run for the title.”

The following day, Taylor demonstrated exceptional determination. His flawless qualifying performance secured him P2 in the chrome category and P9 overall, setting the stage for a dramatic Race Three. Starting on row five in the pivotal race, Taylor delivered a masterclass in racing skill, capturing the top spot in chrome category, a testament to his driving prowess and the team's hard work.

As the final race approached, Taylor was just one point shy of the championship lead, setting the stage for an adrenaline-fueled showdown. With the weight of the championship resting heavily on his shoulders, he started from the front row, delivering a flawless performance that saw him finish in P1 in the chrome category and an impressive P2 overall. The crowd erupted in applause as Taylor crossed the finish line, solidifying his place in the annals of truck racing history.

“This has been an incredible journey,” Taylor expressed, visibly moved by the culmination of months of hard work. “I want to thank my family, friends, followers, and sponsors for their unwavering support throughout the season. Winning the Chrome Championship is a dream come true, and it wouldn’t have been possible without this amazing team.”

Team photo before the last race that crowned Taylor the Chrome Champion of the FIA European truck racing championship 2025.

Despite the challenges faced throughout the season, including a total of seven did-not-starts (DNF’S), Taylor demonstrated tenacity, battling for every point until the final chequered flag. His efforts highlighted not only his skills as a driver but also the strength of the teamwork behind him.

Looking ahead, Taylor and his team plan to make modifications to their race truck over the winter months, preparing for an even stronger return in the 2026 FIA European Truck Racing Championship. “We are excited to rest and recharge with our families, and then come back bigger and better than ever to defend our title,” Taylor added.

As racing fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming season, they can follow Taylor’s journey and stay updated on his team’s progress through their social media channels on Facebook and Instagram by searching Taylor’s Truck Sport. With the 2025 season now wrapped up, the legacy of Mark Taylor’s victory will certainly inspire both new and seasoned racers alike.