Talented Ashfield fighters shine at home and abroad

Championship belt winners from left Tayla, Tavan, Daisy and Hawley

Teenage fighters at Neil Huntley’s Revolution gym in Sutton may well feel they’re on a combat sports rollercoaster at present and none more so than seventeen-year-olds Will Bingham and Jayden Henshaw-Allcock who both won medals on the club’s recent trip to the multi-discipline WFC World Combat Sports Championships held in Baja, Hungary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Our club finished first out of 62 clubs from across the world and this year we brought home a haul of 24 medals, including 18 golds,’ explained Huntley. ‘We were the only English gym from England competing, but our wins ensured that Team England came second in the medal table. We raised our game to meet the ever-increasing standard of competition, and all fighters from Revolution battled it out like true warriors. Our nineteen competitors (Klay and Rogan Huntley, Dylan Griffin, Tayla and Jess Williams, Daisy and Marko Fisher, Jude Stevenson, Joseph Kitchen, Poppie Holland, Hawley Oscroft, Mark Miles, Cody Elliott, Jayden Henshaw-Allcock, Taylor Brown, Will Bingham, Tavan and Woody Shipman and Mikey Bateson) and 34 accompanying coaches and parents experienced highs and lows and I’m proud of how everyone supported each other. A special thanks to fellow coach Tyrone Robinson and to David Cudworth of Inclusive Photography for capturing the event.’

No sooner had the squad returned from Hungary than it was time for Revolution’s annual summer show this year themed as Rise of the Elite and held at One Call Stadium. ‘We welcomed fighters from as far away as Wales with over thirty bouts on the afternoon junior and evening adult cards,’ explained Huntley. ‘I particularly want to congratulate Tayla Williams, Daisy Fisher, Tavan Shipman and Hawley Oscroft for stellar performances which saw each of them win a Ring Warriors Elite Championship belt. Fresh from medal-winning success in Hungary with a couple of Thai boxing belts, Jude Stevenson won his Revolution show kickboxing bout to establish himself as an elite fighter.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Bingham took gold in both K1 kickboxing and MMA in Hungary. ‘I felt more composed this year which allowed me to be more dominant in both disciplines. I enjoyed both training for my boxing match and then the experience in the ring,’ said Bingham. ‘I now concentrate on MMA and my ambition is to fight professionally. However, I’d certainly be up for more boxing. Fighters need to fill their time. I just love everything about these combat sports and how everything’s helped me build confidence. It’s a pure environment the ring or the cage. You quickly learn exactly who you are. I also enjoy coaching the younger fighters and cornering them in bouts.’ Huntley commended Bingham ‘who came to us as a kickboxer but now specialises in MMA and who’s recently enhanced his skills to include winning as a boxer.’

Revolution's Teenage Boxers Jayden Henshaw-Allcock and Will Bingham

Jayden Henshaw-Allcock agrees with Bingham. ‘It was my first time representing the club abroad and was also my kickboxing debut. I was proud to win a silver at boxing but also to enjoy the experience and make friends with children from other countries. I’m still in touch with one opponent and we have strong respect for each other. I was delighted to win what was my last boxing bout on the Revolution show as I will shortly join the RAF. Combat sports have taught me how to carry myself as a man and helped me gain the confidence to pass the RAF aptitude tests.’

Fifteen-year-old Tayla Williams was delighted to have won her junior elite belt. ‘This was my eighth bout and although I was satisfied with my performance I’ll always be looking to improve. I started at Revolution to learn self-defence, but the gym and the activity itself soon became my happy place. Others who give it a go could find it’s the same for them too.’

Huntley is confident about the future. ‘There’s no resting on laurels’ concluded Huntley. ‘We’ll be training hard intending to return to Hungary in 2026 to do even better. Given the quality of the young fighters at Revolution that’s an achievable ambition. Meanwhile I want to thank our amazing sponsors for their matchless commitment to local youth sport making all this possible.’