Sutton Swimming Club celebrate memory of club stalwart

This Open Meet takes its name from a man who coached at SSC for more than 50 years whilst also being one of the pillars of the swimming community in the Nottinghamshire area and beyond.

Allen started coaching with SSC around 1966 and helped set up Rykneld Swimming Club in 1970. He received the Ashfield District Council's Citizen of the Year Award in 2007

In 2009 he was on the Notts Sports Award Roll for Honour, while n 2008 - 2009 he became Notts ASA President. Allen was an Official at Nottinghamshire County Championships and Nationals.

He refereed at Commonwealth Games trials and Olympic trials. In 2012. at Buckingham Palace, Allen was awarded his MBE by Prince Charles

The meet was again held at Alfreton Leisure Centre where Sutton Swimming Club gave a very warm welcome to the swimmers taking part from the following clubs: -

Mansfield, Hucknall, Ripley Rascals, Carlton Forum, Arnold, Bramcote, Kimberley, Repton and Calverton & Bingham.

The day had two sessions with a timetable of 50’s and 100’s across the 4 strokes together with the 100 IM. The final events of each session were mixed team relays in Freestyle and Medley across 4 age groups.

This was an age on the day meet and there were medals for the top 6 finishers in all events. There were trophies up for grabs for the best visiting club as well as well as top male and female and top junior male & female.

This was truly a whole club effort with parents new and old volunteering in a number of roles. From front desk, running the raffle, being a Team Manager to name but a few.

A sell-out crowd packed the stands to watch some fantastic swimming take place. New PB’s were being set across the board and then there was the excitement of the mixed team relays. All very fitting to honour Allen’s memory and for Allen’s daughter, Judith, to witness in person.

Allen’s daughter presented the awards to the following recipients: - Top Visiting Club - Mansfield; Top Male – Harry Smith (Mansfield); Top Female – Charley Butlin (Sutton); Top Junior Male – Frank Bower (Mansfield) & Reuben Flint (Kimberley); Top Junior Female – Fox Hibberd (Mansfield).

The day also gave the opportunity for SSC to yet again revel in the success of continuing to produce swimmers that go on to compete at the highest level having gained qualifying times to swim at the British Summer Championships and Swim England National Summer Championships at the end of July. They are Aurelia Wawrzyniewicz (3 x National times), Joel Harby (2 x British & 3 x National times), Thomas Swales (8 British & 2 National times) & Ethan Potter (1 British & 1 National).

The meet uses Allen’s name not just to keep his legacy alive, it also helps SSC to show its appreciation to Allen and his family for all that he did for the club, and for swimming as a whole, by making a donation to Dementia UK this year of £500.