Sutton fighters prepare for Hungary World Championships

Teenage fighters Jude Stevenson and Marko Fisher are two of many at Neil Huntley’s Revolution Gym in Sutton looking forward to a busy 2025 as they train intensively for regional boxing, kickboxing and MMA competitions.

They are also fundraising to return to Hungary to defend their titles in a world championship event organised by the WBC.

Fourteen-year-old Jude began ju-jitsu training with Mark Case at Phoenix BJJ two years ago and then joined older brother Josh at Revolution to develop MMA skills. ‘It was to toughen him up so that he’d do better with his football at Mansfield Town Academy,’ explained dad Craig Stevenson. ‘He soon decided that he preferred the combat sports including K1 kickboxing and now concentrates on them exclusively with an ambition eventually to become a professional MMA fighter.’

‘Jude is an amateur fighter with an excellent skill set. He came to Hungary with us last May,’ said Huntley, ‘and I ended up nominating him as fighter of the competition for his courage in the K1 kickboxing competition. Jude was initially outgunned by older, heavier, and more experienced opponents but made it through to the final and was triumphant in winning gold. Watching Jude come through adversity and still have the strength to persevere after being knocked down and feeling defeated shows what Team Revolution is all about.’

‘As parents we can’t thank Neil and the other coaches at Revolution enough for the physical and mental stimulation deriving from the training, the camaraderie and the opportunities created even for those who don’t compete. Jude was overjoyed to qualify for the Hungary squad and can’t wait to go again.’

Marko is fifteen and joined Revolution in 2023 as he wanted the challenge of a new sport. ‘He quickly took to the intense training schedule and the discipline that accompanies it and was absolutely determined to make the Hungary squad which he did as Neil recognised his dedication and talent. Marko has now won six fights and won a belt in Hungary beating a highly skilled and experienced Romanian fighter.’

‘I’m desperate to go to the championships in Hungary again this year, to defend my belt,’ said Marko. ‘I’ve kept at it and won two fights since Hungary. I was proud that Neil chose me as 2024’s most improved junior fighter.’

Marko’s parents are ‘proud of our tough, talented young son who now has a focus. We’ve witnessed both a physical and a mental transformation. Neil’s doing a fantastic job training and mentoring Marko. The team spirit at Revolution is something special and we and Marko are delighted he’s a part of it.’

Huntley, 46, established Revolution eleven years ago and now trains ninety people each week with over thirty competing. ‘Having my own gym is my passion. I’m there seven days a week doing what I love. The reward is seeing fighters like Jude and Marko realise ambition and develop potential.’

Those interested in training at Revolution or in sponsoring Jude or Marko as individuals or the squad going to Hungary should contact Neil or Revolution Gym on Facebook or call 07377 189015.