Sutton cousins finding success in the boxing ring

Daisy and Marko in the Early Days

Fifteen-year-old boxing cousins Daisy and Marko Fisher live near each other in Sutton and have been training together most days at Neil Huntley’s Revolution gym for three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Daisy and Marko had their first swimming lesson together and started infants’ school together,’ said Marko’s mum Katie Fisher. ‘Daisy had been at Revolution only a short while when Marko joined. This past spring they were again together as Team England gold medallists at the World Boxing League championships in Hungary.’

‘Our daughter has greatly benefitted from the sport,’ said Daisy’s dad Matt Fisher. ‘She’s achieved a high level of fitness and developed strong self-confidence alongside the friendships she’s made at the gym where she enjoys the banter, the camaraderie but most of all the intense training. The ethos in the gym is one of mutual respect, teamwork, resilience and self-reliance and is down to the commitment and dedication of the fighters and most of all chief coach Neil Huntley who is frankly inspirational at fostering a team spirit leading to success.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Marko took to it straight away and loves the training and the competing as part of a successful team. Boxing has benefited him no end improving his fitness and confidence and it’s opened a whole new community for our family and which he loves. It amazes us parents how confident Daisy and Marko indeed all at Revolution are walking out to compete in front of large crowds. Our younger son Daniel has also joined and is already being encouraged to see himself as strongly contributing to the team.’

Daisy and Marko successful in Mansfield

The cousins are building an impressive record of wins. ‘Daisy’s undefeated in thirteen bouts,’ explained Matt. ‘She collected an East Midlands junior title belt in January and then won the gold at an international tournament in May and then successfully defended her title belt for the third time on a hot June afternoon on Revolution’s home show at Mansfield Town F.C. She’s done some kickboxing and is dipping her toe into MMA while also finding time to train as a dancer which complements her boxing.’

‘Marko was pleased to have successfully defended his title in Hungary winning gold at 47kg for the second year running,’ stated Katie. ‘He then won his bout on the major show at ‘Stags’ in June meaning he’s now won six of his seven contests. Marko and Daisy both intend to register with England Boxing which will allow them to box a wider range of talented young fighters and maybe eventually become professional boxers. For the moment Marko enjoys the competition and prides himself on the mental and physical fitness the sport makes possible.’

Huntley himself is ‘enormously proud of both children and for their commendable work ethic as they set the standard of what is expected of the next generation of fighters from Revolution.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daisy Fisher is sponsored by Macaw Security Solutions Ltd. and Jean and Allan Pepper have generously supported Marko’s two Hungary trips. Anyone considering sponsoring Marko Fishershould e-mail his parents Katie and Mark on [email protected] and [email protected] .