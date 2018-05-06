Surprise defeat sends champions to bottom

Champions Cuckney were on the wrong end of an upset in the third week of the Owzat-Cricket Nottinghamshire Premier League.

Cuckney skipper Nick Langford invited hosts Kimberley Institute to bat first, but Tom Rowe and Sam Johnson made hay, compiling a second-wicket stand of 118.

Rowe was dismissed for 78, but the stand set the platform for a big total and Johnson (56), Dominic Brown (57 not out) and Somair Chaudry (32) cashed in as Kimberley closed on 289 for six.

Cuckney used seven bowlers with limited success, a brace of wickets for James Hawley being the highlight.

Cuckney’s run-chase started poorly, improved a little and then fell apart.

Will Butler (37) added 62 with Tom Ullyott (29) to pull them back from losing two early wickets.

However, from 86 for two Cuckney’s hopes faded and there were still 10 overs remaining when the visitors were dismissed for 150. Six batsmen reached double figures.

The result left Kimberley top of the table, having played three games, while Cuckney are bottom after their opening two matches.

Farnsfield, who totalled 196 for six, went down by three wickets at home to Plumtree.

A 53-run stand between Solomon Budinger (35) and Steven Musgrove (32) took the hosts to 78 for one before a minor flurry of wickets left them in trouble 93 for four.

The two Liams, Delaney and Patterson-White mounted a fightback — Delaney making 35 and Patterson-White an unbeaten 48 as they added 74 runs.

Matthew Roberts added a late unbeaten 11.

Plumtree’s batsmen got starts, but no one went on to dominate, despite the victory.

Matt Milnes top-scored with 43, Oliver Soames chipped in with 36 and Matthew Wood was 33 not out as they achieved the target with nine balls remaining.

Patterson-White completed a good day taking three for 33, backed up by two wickets for Joseph Worrall.

Bowlers were on top at Mansfield Hosiery Mills as visiting Radcliffe-on-Trent chose to put the home team in to bat.

Ben Savage claimed four for 28 as the hosts were skittled all out for 90.

Radcliffe made heavy weather of the chase, Kyle Garside taking three for 24 as the target was reached for the loss of seven wickets in the 20th over.