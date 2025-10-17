Superb start for Mansfield Harriers in the North Midlands League

Mansfield athletes after the North Midlands race at Markeaton Park

Mansfield Harriers made a superb start in the North Midlands Cross Country League at Derby’s Markeaton Park.

This is one of the biggest leagues of its kind in the country with good numbers racing every year and the opening fixture at its traditional home proved no exception.

Against some of the best athletes in the region, Harriers competed with resolve, coming away with four team wins and numerous terrific individual runs.

The men put in a superb team performance taking the win in both the Senior and Masters age groups.

Making his debut for the club as a first claim athlete James McCrae put in a tremendous performance to place second with Alex Hampson third close behind.

Under 20 Jude Ryan had a fantastic senior debut, placing sixth, with Liam Watson (10th) and Chis Patterson (13th) making up the scoring team.

For the Masters, Jan Bailey was first back in 21st with Dan Wheat 25th and Dave Cass 34th.

Dan Nugent was next man home in 41st with Ben McClemens 105th, Jamie Macintyre 122nd, Andy Walker 151st and Andy Wetherill 194th.

The Mansfield ladies placed seventh with the Masters second, the ever improving Hannah Wragg first athlete back in 17th.

A close battle then had Kirsty Huntington home in 40th, Katie Leese 43rd, and Kath Malone 44th followed by Sarah Maston 60th, Hannah Colton 63rd, Amy Newbould 91st, Sharon Armitage 105th, Jemma Arbon 134th and Tina Copcutt 152nd.

Impressive team performances from the Under 13 and 15 girls saw them both come away with team wins.

Since her recent move to Mansfield, Scarlett Brumfitt has put in some fantastic early season form as she came home second.

Catherine Rivis is currently enjoying a rich vein of form placing fourth, and the team was completed by Esme Evans, who placed sixth.

In a very strong field, Charley Whysall finished third in the Under 15 race with Evie Clifton fourth, Isla Millns eighth, Myanie Westwood 12th and Maisie Lowe 15th.

Amelia Arbon was first Under 17 back in ninth, Keira Morley 10th and Martha Walker 15th.

Isla Huntington was first Under 11, placing 14th with Lauren Pate 28th, Everly Chijioke 30th and Erin Huntington 47th.

Oliver McClemens continues his improvement, placing 11th in a high class Under 17 race with Oliver Buglass 21st.

Teddy Macintyre was the sole Under 15 boy in 15th with Harvey Evans (ninth) and Jack Whysall (15th) having great runs in the Under 13 age group.