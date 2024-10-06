Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On-loan Mansfield Town youngster Oliver Monington rescued a point for Sherwood Colliery with a last minute equaliser.

Monington made made it 2 in 2 games following his goal at Newton Aycliffe in midweek. He looks to be finding his feet having adapted to the rigours of Step 4 football over the last month.

Sherwood Colliery returned to their temporaray home at Kirklington Road for the first time since August Bank Holiday Monday and a run of 5 succesive away games. That run had seen 3 undefeated league games (2 wins and a draw) plus one win and defeat in the FA Trophy.

The team were without Jacob Pearce through injury and there were recalls for Oliver Lobley and Ewan Robson. U-21 youngster Gigi Pacheco was handed his second place in the squad.

Oliver Monington scores for Sherwood Colliery against Bishop Auckland

In superb autumn sunshine Colliery were looking to build on a good week against their northeast visitors but in truth it was Bishop Auckland that started the brighter and they would have wondered how they would not take a first half lead. Louis Johnson was the pick of the forwards, eager to run in behind and a real handful for The Wood defenders. His best chance came on 23 minutes, Jordan Pierrepont saving his effort from close range.

The Wood’s best effort of the half was a header from Marley Grant that went over the bar as the half ended goalless.

The second half started in the same vein, and on 50 minutes Johnson finally had his reward. Finding room in the inside right channel he managed to score with a low effort across Pierrepont into the far corner of the net.

Sherwood Colliery did respond, Jamie York striking from the edge of the penalty area but high over the bar. Clark Greaves managed to get a header on target from York’s corner, but it was comfortable for Ryan Catterick in the visitor’s goal. The game began to drift with The Wood well out of sorts and Bishop Auckland content to manage the game.

A flurry of changes from the bench had a positive effect, Gigi Pacheco was given a debut and Louis Pennington and Oliver Monington brought some much-needed vigour to the play.

Sherwood kept going and reaped the reward with a late free kick won by Jaz Goundry. The delivery from Widdowson was superb and Monington reacted well to equalise.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “I’m very frustrated. We never really got going and it’s taken a couple of youngsters coming on late in the game to give us some impetus. The positive is we take a point and move on.”