Super 10-man Shirebrook Town pick up all three points against promotion rivals Wakefield

Shirebrook were looking to back up the big win at Beverley Town last weekend as they welcomed another side in the play-off mix, and with both sides level on points going into the game it really was a six pointer.

Shirebrook manager Stephen Bodle said “That was a great result. I thought we were bang at it. We had a plan and the lads followed it and got our reward.

"First half I thought we were unlucky to only go in one up at half-time. We had a great chance to get that second goal but their keeper made a good save from the penalty.

Anthony Dwyer and Carlton Carty celebrate on Saturday.

"We finally got that second goal - a great header from Brad, but we never make things easy for ourselves as we went down to 10.

"But they boys were excellent when we were down a man.”

Shirebrook had the first chance as Nat Watson swung in a free kick that Danny South managed to get his head to, but it was deflected wide off a Wakefield defender.

Wakefield had to wait until the 15th minute for their first serious effort at goal, Mason Rubie smashing his attempt well over the bar.

Both sides had been evenly matched in the opening half hour.

But Shirebrook made the breakthrough in the 31st minute when Nat Watson dispossessed Jaydan Sandhu and drove towards goal.

He played in Anthony Dwyer down the left and Dwyer cut the ball back to Carlton Carty, who made no mistake as he fired into the bottom corner.

Shirebrook set about trying to increase that lead but their only real chance of note came when Kieren Watson tried a spectacular attempt as he saw the Wakefield keeper off his line and shot from just outside the centre circle, only to see his shot go just wide of the post.

Shirebrook were handed the perfect opportunity to extend their lead in the first minute of the second half as they were awarded a penalty after Josh Waldram was brought down in the box.

Kieren Watson stepped up but saw his spot kick saved by the Wakefield keeper as he got down to his right.

Shirebrook were then almost hit with a sucker punch as Wakefield raced away upfield. Jordan Helliwell found space on the edge of the box and fired a shot just over the bar.

Wakefield tried to take full advantage of the let-off they had been given and started to get on top with Sebastian Losa forcing Owen Evans into a save.

However, Shirebrook made Wakefield pay for those misses in the 58th minute as an Igor Mlynarski cross found Brad McGowan in the box and he headed into the bottom corner.

Shirebrook almost added a third minutes later as Anthony Dwyer picked up the ball and took aim from 30 yards out and saw his shot whistle just past the post.

The task of seeing out the win became a lot harder in the 63rd minute as they were reduced to 10 men after Nat Watson was given a straight red for a challenge on Oliver Green.