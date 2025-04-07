Strong second half not enough for Sherwood Colliery as points shared at Debdale Park

Sherwood Colliery captain Ewan Robson driving his team forward on Saturday

The proverbial game of 2 halves was the fare for a sun drenched crowd at Debdale Park as visitors Bradford Park Avenue dominated the opening 45 minutes only to leave thanking goalkeeper Cameron Mason for some superb saves as Sherwood Colliery came back strongly in the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Premier League East, Saturday 5th April

Sherwood Colliery 1 (Widdowson [pen] 54)

Bradford Park Avenue 1 (Weston 30’)

Charlie Clements continues to impress for Sherwood Colliery

The Wood were unchanged but did welcome back club captain Jamie York (following a 4 game suspension) and Abdul Saad (after injury) to the bench. The opening stages were cagey, a first effort on goal came from Bradford on 10 minutes, a fierce drive from full back Ben Blythe high over the bar. A minute later ‘The Wood’ goalkeeper Jordan Pierrepont saved low to his left as Sonny Whittingham rather scuffed an effort from 8 yards. It was 29 minutes before ‘The Wood’ managed an effort at goal. A poor clearance saw Xander Duhameau feed Jacob Pearce whose effort from the edge of the penalty area was blocked. Jacob Barrass picked up the ball on the right and drove forward, his cross was cleared to Pearce who this time drew a good save from Mason. A minute later the visitors took the lead, a ball from the right was headed powerfully by Paddy Sykes, Pierrepont making a spectacular save to his right, from the rebound the ball was played back to Jordan Preston who scored with a low drive. The goal gave the visitors momentum as they dominated the ball, ‘The Wood’ guilty of dropping deep giving space in midfield.On 32 minutes, Preston fired wide of goal from 8 yards after confusion in the defence, before Sonny Whitingham curled an effort just wide from the edge of the penalty area. The game reached half time with no addition to the score. ‘The Wood’ relieved to be just the one goal behind.

The second half saw an immediate effort by Sykes of Bradford, his right foot effort from the inside left position 12 yards from goal well over the crossbar. On 50 minutes ‘The Wood’ were given a golden chance to equalise.Harry Bircumshaw’s ball forward was misjudged giving Duhameau a run at goal, the striker lifted the ball over the onrushing Mason who brought him down for a certain penalty kick. Worse for Duhameau was a 4 minute delay for treatment that saw him replaced by York. Carter Widdowson dispatched the spot kick with his 4th goal of the season to level the game. The goal, coupled with the introduction of York gave ‘The Wood’ more confidence, on 62 minutes they were denied a goal, Jacob Pearce winning the ball on the left and driving forward before playing the ball to Billy Gillies, his effort struck the post and Jacob Barrass on the rebound was denied by a superb save by Mason. Moments later Pierrepont was called into action at the other end, a low cross from the left saw ‘The Wood’ ‘keeper dive forward to palm the ball away, on the counter a superb ball by Ewan Robson released Charlie Clements on the left, he held the ball before passing to Bircumshaw who was denied from 10 yards by another excellent save by Mason low to his left. The teams exchanged chances on 74 minutes, Bircumshaw initially for ‘The Wood’ driving forward in midfield and as the home support screamed for a shot he elected to try and feed Terry Atem, his pass too heavy. On the counter Benni Ndlovu cut in from the right before shooting left footed from distance, his effort comfortable for Pierrepont. Within a minute, York found Bircumshaw in acres of space on the right, this time his ball to Atem was perfect, Atem disappointed as his effort was high over the crossbar.On 79 minutes the influential Bircumshaw played a reverse pass into Pearce whose effort lacked the power to beat Mason. With 87 minutes played Lewis Warnaby from the right found York, his effort from the edge of the penalty area wide of the near post. 4 minutes into added time Pierrepont was called into action, saving well low to his left from Myles La Bastide before Ewan Robson drove forward at the other end, his low effort again saved by Mason. Moments later Mason again denied Robson, this time a fierce effort from 8 yards following a mishit clearance presented the opportunity, Clements unable to force the rebound home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Wayne Savage commented “I thought Bradford were very good in the first half, but we managed to limit their clear chances. Second half we were much better and created a lot of good chances but couldn’t quite find the composure to score. All we can do is take that performance to Cleethorpes on Tuesday night”.

SCFC Supporters Man of the Match: Carter Widdowson

On Loan Mansfield Town Academy player Lewis Warnaby was excellent for 'The Wood' on Saturday

The Wood hit the road this week on Tuesday 8th April and Saturday 12th April with away games at Cleethorpes Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Cleethorpes Town (A)

Tue 8 Apr, 7.45pm KO

The Linden Club

DN32 8QL

Gate: £7.50 / £5 – Promotional Prices in aid of the Mariners Trust

Stocksbridge Park Steels (A)

Sat 12 Apr, 3.00pm KO

Bracken Moor,

S36 2AN

Gate: £9 / £6