Strong Finish as ‘The Wood’ see off Liversedge

Carter Widdowson celebrates The Wood's Fourth Goal

Sherwood Colliery produced a vibrant last 20 minutes to deservedly take a much needed 3 points against Liversedge at Kirklington Road on Wednesday night. After a run of 7 games without a win the three points were welcome relief.

Sherwood Colliery 4 (Bircumshaw 70’, Duhameau 76’, Pearce 83’, Widdowson 90+1’)

Liversedge 1 (Dyche 69’)

Northern Premier League East, Wednesday 30th October

Harry Bircumshaw gave another assured display topped off with a goal

The opening minutes saw The Wood start well, Jamie York seeing an effort blocked before Ewan Robson was denied by a good save by Jake Oram in the Liversedge goal, good play by Zander Duhameau setting up the chance. The game was flowing, Liversedge playing their part, Sincere Hall with their best effort after 27 minutes, his shot over the bar. On the half hour Harry Bircumshaw pulled a shot wide of goal before a rapid break by Ewan Robson on the left wing ended with Duhameau sweeping the ball inro the net only to be denied by the assistant’s offside flag. Late in half both Robson (wide) and York (saved) had efforts as The Wood looked to break the deadlock.

The second half saw Liversedge have a decent spell of possession, but The Wood continued to look dangerous. On 55 minutes they were denied a penalty kick, Jacob Pearce seemed to be fouled by Kurt Harris, the referee and assistant unmoved by the vociferous appeals. On 64 minutes, The Wood pressed again, Marley Grant involved in a rapid break on the right, Pearce again the provider, Liversedge managing to clear. Duhameau was next to be frustrated, just unable to control the ball, Pearce again setting up the chance with a header back across goal. Against the run of play, a break from halfway by Liversedge’s Jack Crook was unchecked, feeding Jack Dyche who managed to get a shot across Pierrepont to give the visitors the lead after 69 minutes.

The Wood responded immediately, an excellent move started and finished by Bircumshaw who swept home a great pass by Oliver Lobley to level the game. The goal was to prove pivotal, The Wood really stepping up the pressure, within six minutes they had turned the game, Duhameau benefitting from Pearce’s lay off to outpace the defence before finishing low to Oram’s left. The third goal was not long in coming, Duhameau picking the ball up on the left, outpacing his defender before crossing for Pearce – whose movement was first class – to score first time with a deft finish. Duhameau went close again, another excellent ball by Lobley releasing the pacey striker who just pulled his effort wide. As added time began, Oliver Monington was pulled to the ground on the edge of the penalty area after dispossessing a Liversedge defender, Carter Widdowson stepped up and fired the free kick into the top corner of the net to round off a resounding win.

Manager Wayne Savage commented “Relief! When we conceded we could have felt sorry for ourselves but the spirit in the team is there for all to see. We kept going and got our rewards. I’m really pleased for everyone; we’ve had a tough time of it but the support within the club has been first class. We now need to take that into the next few weeks starting with a tough trip to Dunston on Saturday”.

Star Man voted by Sherwood Colliery Supporters Club: Jacob Pearce

Images: Dave Porter (Sherwood Colliery FC)