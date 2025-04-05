Stoppage-time winner helps keep Clipstone's play-off bid alive

Selston defend a dangerous Clipstone freekick

Devon Smith’s stoppage-time winner sunk Selston as Clipstone snatched a 2-1 win to keep their play-off dreams alive.

The Cobras are now in sixth place with three games to play, just two points outside the playoff positions, while relegation continues to loom large for Selston. First-half goals from Joe Naylor and Gareth Curtis locked the game in a stalemate until Smith’s heroics sealed all three points for the visitors.

Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley reiterated the importance of three points but admitted that the game lacked overall quality.

Birtley said: “We came here and needed to get a result. They made it difficult for us. I said it would come down to how we are in both boxes. Defensively, we were excellent, but we just lack that little bit of quality.

“It's been the story of our season this year, but I’m pleased to get three points, even if it wasn’t pretty.”

Though both sides find themselves at opposite ends of the league table, Selston started brighter.

Clipstone goalkeeper Charlie Dando was called into action several times in the opening stages with the hosts threatening to break the deadlock.

Selston captain Jack Cockram was heavily involved in their positive play, first hitting the bar with a looping cross.

Moments later, the skipper laid the ball on a plate for Isaac Fisher, who blazed his effort over the bar.

Clipstone’s first chance came with half an hour played.

Jamie Bonsor forced the Selston rearguard into a mistake but could not capitalise as he shanked his finish high and wide.

The game had its first goal in the 35th minute when Selston took the lead.

Cockram floated a deep free kick into the area that wasn’t dealt with, and Naylor punished this with a strong volley past Dando.

However, the Cobras responded quickly when the referee pointed to the spot five minutes later. Fisher was adjudged to have unfairly brought Bonsor down in the area, and Curtis stepped up for the spot kick.

Branon Meehan guessed correctly but could only watch as Curtis’s effort squirmed over the line.

After the break, both sides struggled to create chances of note. Clipstone were almost the architects of their own downfall with sloppy passes, but the hosts failed to make them pay.

The game looked destined to finish all-square until Smith conjured up one final moment of magic.

The wind held Jack Conroy’s lofted ball, and Smith controlled it perfectly before rounding Meehan and tapping the ball into the empty net.

Ian Birtley referred to the final three remaining games as “three cup finals” with the Cobras hosting 12th-placed Southwell City on Friday night at the Lido Ground.

Birtley said: “We look at the points difference and that [4-2 defeat to Southwell City in September] was a game where we lost points that we shouldn’t have.

“You know what you’re going to get from Southwell - they're a hard-working side. It’ll be a good night under the lights, and we'll see how it goes.”