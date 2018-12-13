Stags players bring festive gifts to poorly children at King's Mill Hospital

Mansfield Town’s first team players paid a festive visit to poorly children at King’s Mill Hospital, bearing Christmas gifts for all.

The Stags’ squad – in excellent form in Sky Bet League Two having lost only one league game all season – took time from their busy training schedule to deliver presents to kids at the children’s ward in the hospital.

The visit. Photo courtesy of Mansfield Town Football Club.

Gifts were bought following funds from the players along with monies accumulated from a stall at the Stags’ recent Christmas Fair at One Call Stadium, while Booker Wholesale also contributed towards presents.

Stags’ boss David Flitcroft said: “I’m a dad myself and I know what this type of visit means to the children.

“A visit from their heroes creates a real feel-good factor and the lasting impression that is left with kids from our community is worth its weight in gold.

“Players can have a real impact on people in our area, especially at such a special time of year.

The visit. Photo courtesy of Mansfield Town Football Club.

“We send our best wishes to the players on the children’s ward at King’s Mill and wish them and their families a happy and peaceful Christmas.”

SEE MORE PICTURES: See pictures of Stags players' festive visit to King's Mill Hospital