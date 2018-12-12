Stags players bring festive gifts to poorly children at King's Mill Hospital
Mansfield Town's first team players paid a festive visit to poorly children at King’s Mill Hospital yesterday (December 11).
The players bought the gifts with money accumulated at the club's Christmas fair, while Booker Wholesale also contributed.
1. Goalkeeper Conrad Logan with a young boy.
Photograph courtesy of Mansfield Town Football Club.
2. Defender Krystian Pearce dancing at the ward.
Photograph courtesy of Mansfield Town Football Club.
3. The first team with a young girl on the ward.
Photograph courtesy of Mansfield Town Football Club.
4. Striker Danny Rose with a young boy.
Photograph courtesy of Mansfield Town Football Club.
