Sports teenagers living the dream thanks to US scholarships

Budding athletes and footballers from the Mansfield area are being helped to realise their dreams with scholarships in the USA.

Niamh Cashin and Sam Sharrocks, of Mansfield, are just two of the teenage youngsters to be helped by Starbridge Sports, an organisation that specialises in elite athlete development.

Niamh obtained a scholarship at Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, while Sam has been invited to go on one of Starbridge’s sports tours to investigate the openings that are available to him.

Sam said: “Starbridge Sports have given me the opportunity to attend a tour to Orlando, Florida which could possibly enable me to get a scholarship at an American university.

“This would be a dream of mine because it would mean that I could play football at an extremely high level, as well as studying at an elite American university.”

Starbridge’s next tour of Orlando is this Easter when male and female sportspeople from the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire area will be visiting universities and colleges in the States. There, they will get the chance to see what it takes to be a student athlete.

Marc Rawson, academic sporting director of the firm, said: “The trip is designed to give the youngsters, who are aged 15 to 18, a real insight into the USA college system and to see whether it is a route they would like to pursue.

“We have worked with local athletes for the past five years and have seen both male and female teenagers enjoy lots of success.

“Last year, we travelled to Miami with a group of 30 local girls. Many of them, such as Niamh, obtained strong scholarships.

“Next year, we will be travelling to New York, so anyone who would like information on these opportunities should contact me at marc.rawson@starbridgesports.com.”

Among other Nottinghamshire youngsters set to benefit from Starbridge’s tours is Tiffany Brittan, who said: “It will be an unforgettable experience and an amazing opportunity to further my footballing career. I look forward to seeing what the tour can offer.”