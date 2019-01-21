Sports project has made thousands of Mansfield people more active

A sports scheme, tasked with persuading people in Mansfield to become more active, is celebrating three years of continued success.

The Community Sports Project (CSP), funded by Sport England and run by Mansfield District Leisure Trust, has helped more than 3,000 people, many of whom are still taking part in sport and activity sessions every week.

Activities for all ages and abilities at the trust’s four leisure centres have included family football, chair-based exercises and fitness classes for the over-60s.

Many people have also tried free taster sessions in tennis and football, while sessions in yoga, short tennis and swimming for those with learning disabilities continue to be a huge hit.

Social activities, such as Feel Good Friday at Mansfield Museum and Fit Together at Warsop, are also thriving.