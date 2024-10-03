Southwell racing preview, tips and odds for Thursday's racecard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thursday's racing card at Southwell will include seven races

National Hunt racing returns to Southwell on Thursday afternoon, with seven races taking place at the Nottinghamshire racecourse.

Despite recent rainfall, the going remains good - good to firm in places and trainers with runners at the meeting include the likes of Nicky Henderson and Dan Skelton. The card features three Class 4 races & four Class 5 races and gates will open at 12pm ahead of the first race at 2:10pm.

With some promising horses for the future and plenty of seasoned National Hunt campaigners it’s sure to be an exciting afternoon of action.

The National Hunt season gets underway at Southwell on Thursday

Read below to discover the latest tips and meeting preview of Southwell’s card on Thursday, courtesy of BoyleSports, who offer the latest BoyleSports JT McNamara Munster National odds.

14:00 Owners Group 10 Year Anniversary Handicap Chase

For the first race of the day, Gerard Mentor forecast to be the favourite having won on his most recent outing at Worcester, however form is patchy. If looking for some value, Royal Max is a maiden six-year-old but consistent recent form signals that a breakthrough is close.

14:30 Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Novices' Handicap Chase (GBB Race)

The next race is a three mile contest, with five runners for the first Class 4 race of the day. With a small field a strong favourite could emerge during the running and Next Left could be that horse for trainer Dan Skelton.

15:05 Golf And Gallop Package Handicap Chase

Following this, a 15 runner handicap chase will have a fuller field of 15 runners making the 2m 4f trip. Having won this race last year, Mystic Man is beginning to return to form and could be a major player here.

15:40 Weatherbys Stallion Book Novices' Hurdle (GBB Race)

Another Class 4 which will have a disappointingly small field of runners, with a three mile trip over hurdles. Without a handicapper levelling the field, it could be a chance for Sunshine Diamond to run clear having recently switched trainer to the in-form Neil Mulholland.

16:10 Carl Stocks Memorial Karaoke Stakes Handicap Hurdle

Up next, this Class 4 race sees a 2m4f hurdle with a larger field of nine runners to entertain the punters. For this one, In The Air will debut for Nicky Henderson having transferred from Gary Moore and a good mark adds to the appeal.

16:40 weatherbysshop.co.uk Handicap Hurdle

The penultimate race of the day is a 1m 7f handicap hurdle, and the final Class 4 race of the afternoon. With a switch from chase to hurdles, Forget The Way may be able to shake off a poor effort at Stratford 17 days ago and recapture his best form.

17:10 Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Conditional Jockeys' Training Series Handicap Hurdle

Finally, a return to Class 5 sees 13 runners tackle a three mile course with a tough one to call for the punters. Having won at Worcester on September 1st, Shibuya Song is a leading contender in the market but I’m On My Way looks progressive and has claims on her day.

Selections - odds forecast

14:00 - Royal Max 12/1

14:30 - Next Left 5/4

15:05 - Mystic Man - 8/1

15:40 - Sunshine Diamond - 5/6

16:10 - In The Air - 5/2

16:40 - Forget The Way - 7/1

17:10 - I’m On My Way 5/1