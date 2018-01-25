Sodhi to return to Trent Bridge for T20 campaign

Ish Sodhi will return to Trent Bridge as Notts Outlaws’ second overseas signing for their T20 Blast title defence this summer.

The New Zealand leg-spinner has agreed a deal to join Australian captain Dan Christian in re-joining for 2018 after both helped Notts to their first victory in the competition at Edgbaston last September.

Sodhi, currently the world’s number one T20 bowler in the ICC rankings, took 15 wickets in Notts’ 2017 Blast campaign, which culminated in wins over Hampshire and then Birmingham Bears on Finals Day.

“I can’t wait to come back to play for the Outlaws again as it was such an amazing experience playing in a winning team last year,” said the 25-year-old, who has played 52 times for his country across all three formats.

“We had such a great bond as a team, as well as some very talented players, and while there are one or two changes in personnel for 2018, the players who have joined, such as Chris Nash and Paul Coughlin, means the squad is looking just as strong.

“I really believe if we play to our potential that we can defend our title. I know we will all be doing our very best to do that and the fantastic crowds we always get at Trent Bridge will give us all the encouragement we need.”

Sodhi has just helped Northern Knights win the T20 Blast equivalent in New Zealand, the Super Smash, where they beat Central Stags in Saturday’s final.

The India-born player is now part of New Zealand’s team for an international T20 series against Pakistan, with the second match in that three-game series taking place in Auckland.

Sodhi is expected to be available for the duration of the Outlaw’s T20 campaign this summer, which begins on Wednesday 4 July at Trent Bridge with a re-match of last year’s final against Birmingham Bears.

Notts’ head coach Peter Moores said: “What Ish did brilliantly for us last season was to take wickets and break partnerships, which is the best way of restricting opposition runs in T20.

“He will be a key member of the squad, both with his talent as a player and the way he gelled so well with the rest of the lads last year.

“Getting both Dan Christian and Ish back for this season will hopefully allow us to start the tournament quickly, with everyone knowing their role and the style of cricket we like to play.”