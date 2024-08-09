Sobering night as Sherwood Colliery crash out of the FA Cup at Grantham Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grantham Town 4 (Harris 5’, 50’, Baker 11’, Shodunke 34’)Sherwood Colliery 0 Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round Replay, Tuesday August 6th

Sherwood Colliery crashed out of the FA Cup with a 4-0 midweek Extra Preliminary Round replay defeat at Grantham Town.

The sides had drawn 1-1 in the first game on the Saturday, but any hopes Sherwood had of progress were wrecked inside 11 minutes as the home side started brightly and raced into a two-goal lead.

And to rub salt into the wounds Sherwood ended the game with 10 men after keeper Jordan Pierrepont was sent off.

The Wood in action at Grantham Town. Photo by Ed Mayes Photography.

Luke Harris was given time and space to curl a 20-yard shot past Pierrepont following a corner kick from the right with only five minutes on the clock.

The lead was doubled by Bailey Baker, who reacted first following another corner kick, which was only partially cleared by Pierrepont’s punch.

The Wood had made three changes from Saturdays draw, Oliver Lobley, Ewan Robson, and Ethan Wiesztort brought into the team.

Despite this, they were second best with Grantham much the sharper of the two teams.

A third goal was added on 24 minutes, Leke Shodunke allowed far too much time and space to head home a long throw-in that went unchallenged.

The night continued to get worse for the Wood, Robson Doolan limping out of the action after 34 minutes with what looked like a bad ankle injury.

The second half began exactly as the first, Luke Harris scoring five minutes in – a nice finish high into the net after being played in on goal.

To compound the visitors’ misery, goalkeeper Pierrepont was issued a straight red card minutes later following a rash challenge on Shodunke.

Defender Brad Gascoigne donned the gloves and somehow the Wood managed to see out the evening with no further damage.

It was a sobering night for Sherwood who now need to regroup ahead of probably the club’s most historic fixture on Saturday when they debut at Step 4 of the English football pyramid when Consett AFC visit Kirklington Road, Rainworth, (3pm).

Club chairman Mike Staton SAID: “Today’s result does not dampen what will be an historic day for us on Saturday.

"I really hope we can bounce back from tonight and give our fans a good start on our next chapter in what will be a pivotal season for us on and off the pitch.”