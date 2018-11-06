Smith wins his third truck-racing title on the trot

Truck-racing ace Ryan Smith, of Mansfield, wrote his name into the record books at Brands Hatch at the weekend when clinching his third consecutive national title.

Smith was crowned Division One champion in the British Truck Racing Association Championship for the third time in a row, having also been the benchmark driver in 2016 and 2017.

He cemented his status in the opening race at the Kent circuit, storming to victory to wrap up the title, and although he failed to follow up in any of the three subsequent races, the celebrations had already begun.

He said: “I have had a fantastic year, which came to fruition after a lot of hard work. A big thankyou goes to all who have followed me -- family, friends and sponsors.” Smith is backed by Taylor Transport, of Mansfield, and Knorr Bremse.