Skegby teens win on Major MMA Show

Will Bingham, 18 and Jude Stevenson, 15

Two fighters from Neil Huntley’s Revolution gym in Skegby distinguished themselves on a major South Yorkshire promotion as Will Bingham and Jude Setevenson both scored decisive victories on BMF Bad Mofo at Barnsley Metrodome.

“I hadn’t competed in MMA for a year so was delighted to get matched with Jonno Docherty. I love this promotion,” said Jude, 15. “My opponent was a tough lad with good ground skills, and it was a battle. However, the judges gave me the win.” Jude’s mother Caroline Walton added that “2025 has been a great year for Jude. He became the double world champion in K1 and Muay Thai in Hungary in May and then defeated a strong opponent on the home show in June.” Jude explained that in 2026 “My ambition is to get on as many shows as possible and hopefully go on to win a title fight.”

Also competing in Barnsley was Revolution’s Will Bingham taking part in his fourth MMA bout and appearing for the fourth time on the Bad Mofo promotion. Bingham, 18, got the win over Jonnie Perry from Creed MMA in Consett and put on a performance described by his coach Neil Huntley as “dominating with his win coming via a rear naked choke being a show highlight”. Bingham himself commented “I’m happy with the win as I got to show off what I’m good at in my striking as well as showing improvements in my grappling. That had been a bit of a weak point which has now improved and led to getting a submission against someone who’s mainly a grappler.”

It's been a good year for Bingham who won gold medals in two disciplines at the Hungary tournament and who has since added boxing and grappling to his combat sports repertoire. “I’ve had a successful year with one semi-pro K1 fight, one boxing match, two MMA fights and a grappling tournament as well doing well in Hungary. I’m keen to see what 2026 brings.”

These wins have allowed both athletes to establish themselves even more as rising stars of the northern combat sports scene. Potential sponsors can contact them by e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] or Bingham directly on Instagram @will.bingham30 .