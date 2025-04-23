Six-year-old Selston boy wins first his championship

Mattie Junior Smith 6 Year old champion

Selston's Mattie Junior Smith is celebrating championship success at the tender age of six.

Over the winter period Mattie took part in the Fulbeck winter series championship where he was competing against other children ranging from the age of 6 to 8 years old. And he managed to secure his first championship after only karting himself for 7 months

Mattie also races at Wombwell karting track where he is currently sitting at 2nd in the championship with 6 rounds left and also joint top at Fulbeck where he is currently competing In there sprint series championship.

He races a Iame Kart doing speeds of up to 50 mph while sitting inches off the floor. His whole family, friends and team are proud of him and wish him all the best in the future.