SHIREBROOK UNBEATEN RUN ENDED BY SOUTHWELL

Action From Shirebrook Against Southwell City

Shirebrook Town were back in action for their second game of the week on Saturday afternoon as they welcomed Southwell City

And as the game got underway Shirebrook made a strong start with Cole Jarvis getting away down the right and finding Nathan Clarke who fired just over the bar.

Shirebrook again went close minutes later when Ross Henshaw saw a header saved by the Southwell keeper however against the run of play it was Southwell who opened the scoring in the 11th minute when a long throw in was flicked on into the path of Steven Woodhouse who smashed the ball past Harrison Kissane into the goal.

Now they had the lead Southwell started to turn the screw as they were beginning to create chance after chance but poor finishing meant that they failed to add to the scoreline but in the 41st minute Southwell did get a second when Byron Adiado picked up the ball and glided past a number of challenges to find himself 1 on 1 with Kissane and he made no mistake.

No sooner had the game restarted then Southwell had their third goal of the afternoon as Adiado got his second goal in three minutes when he lobbed Kissane and as the sides went in for the break Shirebrook had a massive mountain to climb if they were going to get anything from the game.

As the second half got underway Shirebrook knew if they were going to get anything from the game they needed to get the next goal and Joe Shaw had the first chance of the half as he found space on the edge of the box but the Southwell keeper managed to tip the ball away for a corner.

But Shirebrook chances were starting to come as Kian Tansley and Cole Jarvis also had chances but Southwell were also showing they still had ambitions of adding to the scoreline as Adiado went close to completing his hat-trick while Aylell Dill and Chris Okoye also went close for Southwell.

As the game went into the final 15 minutes Shirebrook were still pushing to get a goal back as Tansley again went close as did Henshaw but Shirebrook just couldn’t find a goal and Shirebrook's six match unbeaten run at home came to an end as Southwell left with all thjree points.