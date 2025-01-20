Shirebrook Town suffer heavy defeat at Boston

Tom McNally In Action For Shirebrook

Shirebrook Town were beaten 4-0 away at Boston Town on an afternoon to forget.

After back to back postponements Shirebrook Town finally got a chance to get 2025 underway as they made the trip to Lincolnshire to face Boston Town and Shirebrook couldn’t have made a worse start to the game.

Boston took the lead with just 20 seconds on the clock as Boston worked the ball out to Harry Limb on the right wing and his cross found Jordan Nuttell in the box who poked the ball past Mitchell Leivers in the Shirebrook goal.

It didn’t take long for Boston to get the second goal of the afternoon when Luke Wilson fired the ball into the bottom corner in the 7th minute and the Shirebrook back line was soon back under pressure with Fraser Bayliss and Liam Adams both going close for the home side.

But in the 17th minute Harry Limb got Boston 3rd goal of the afternoon after the poor opening 20 minutes Shirebrook had given themselves a major mountain to climb if they were going to get anything from the game.

They finally managed to get a shot at goal as Oliver Fearon and Mitchell Clogg both firing shots wide of the post and Connor McMillan heading over from a corner but Shirebrook didn’t manage to reduce the deficit before half time despite a better performance in the last 25 minutes of the half.

Shirebrook started the second half well with Andre McKenzie forcing the Boston keeper into a save and Oliver Fearon also going close to pulling a goal back for Shirebrook Rudy Funk turned to his bench and introduced McKenzie Bult and Tom McNally with McNally causing the Boston back line some problems with his pace and he almost grabbed a goal back for Shirebrook.

However Boston soon started to get chances of their own with Harry Limb, Jordan Nuttal and Liam Adams all going close but just when it looked like the scoring had finished for the day in the 85th minute Boston did add a 4th goal through sub Lucas Dakin to seal the 3 points for the home side.

After the game Shirebrook manager Rudy Funk said: “I went to watch Boston last weekend and they are one of the best sides in this league so I knew it was going to be a difficult task to get anything today but we were blown away in the first 20 minutes.

"When you go 1 down in the opening 20 seconds of the game I knew it wasn’t going to be our day but I was pleased with the response of the players who despite the scoreline never gave up.

"I want to say a special mention to Tom McNally who was brilliant when he came on but we now have to put this game behind us and move onto next weekend when Sleaford Town visit us we had a tight game against them away and I expect it will be a similar game next weekend.”

Shirebrook starting XI Leivers Denham Jules (Russell) Millen Eyes Johnston McKenzie (Bult) Clogg (Luvenga) Fearon McMillan Burgess (McNally) Sub not used Harrod