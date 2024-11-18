Shirebrook Town move out of the bottom two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shirebrook Town moved out of the bottom 2 with a 2-0 win against Deeping Rangers.

Shirebrook were looking to build on last weekend’s encouraging result at Sleaford as they welcomed Deeping Rangers to the WH Davis Stadium.

And with Deeping sitting just once place above Shirebrook in the league they knew that a win would take them out the bottom 2 at the expense of Deeping the visitors had happy memories of Shirebrook as they had already got the better of Shirebrook this season with Deeping being the side to knock Shirebrook out of the FA Cup back in august thanks to an injury time winner so Shirebrook were out to make sure history wouldn’t repeat itself.

As the game got underway Shirebrook made a bright start with their first chance at goal falling to Oli Fearon after Kieren Sykes Tobin corner was headed back across the box to the Shirebrook number 9 but Fearon couldn’t get his effort on target as it flashed just wide of the post.

Action From Shirebrook Against Deeping Rangers

Deeping were soon on the attack and almost opened the scoring with a corner of their own when Will Barnes headed over Matt Sparrow corner but in the 18th minute the deadlock was broken by Shirebrook as a ball over the top allowed Oli Fearon to race onto it and he beat the Deeping keeper to the ball and managed to lob the ball over his head towards goal and the ball rolled into an empty net to give Shirebrook the lead.

Shirebrook were soon back on the attack with Oli Fearon and Fabian Johnson both having chances to double the lead for Shirebrook but as the half was coming to a close Deeping finished it with a flurry as Dan Dougill went close twice his first effort from the edge of the box was tipped over the bar by Mitchell Leivers and his second effort a header landed just on top of the net.

As the game got back underway Deeping had the first big chance of the half as Matthew Sparrow raced through and found himself 1 on 1 with Mitchell Leivers but the Shirebrook goalkeeper produced a stunning save.

Shirebrook took full advantage as they doubled the lead in the 64th minute when Oli Fearon again raced onto a through ball and just like his first goal he managed to lob the ball over the Deeping keeper to get his and Shirebrook second goal of the afternoon.

Now they had an uphill task Deeping threw everything at Shirebrook over the next 10 minutes trying to find a way back into the game but Shirebrook managed to keep the chances to a minimum and as the game went into the last 10 minutes Shirebrook had chances to extend their lead as Oli Fearon went close to completing his hattrick and sub Ewan Suttherill also had a chance that was saved.

After the game Shirebrook manager Rudy Funk said: “I think that may well be our best performance of the season so far today I thought we were excellent everyone did what we asked of them and we got the reward that performance deserved with a hard earned 3 points again Oli Gearon showed his quality with 2 excellent goals and that makes it 3 goals in 2 games for us but now our attention turns to next weekend and another tough game at Wisbech but a game we feel we can get something from."