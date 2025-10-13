Shirebrook Town make it six unbeaten at home

Shirebrook Celebrating During 3-2 Win

Shirebrook Town stretched their unbeaten home run with a 3-2 win over Dunkirk FC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And as the game got underway Shirebrook made a flying start as they took the lead in the 2nd minute when Liam O’Brien was played in down the right he raced towards the box and cut inside onto his left foot and via a deflection from the inside of the post found the net.

Shirebrook looked to continue the good start they had made with Kian Tansley and Lewis Deavin both having chances to extend the Shirebrook lead but as the half went on Dunkirk were starting to get into the game more as Kamani Wilson and Rio Murray both went close for Dunkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 41st minute Dunkirk did level the score when they were awarded a penalty Kamani Wilson stepped up to take the penalty and he smashed the penalty down the middle to get Dunkirk on the score board.

On the stoke of half time Shirebrook were left fuming when Kian Tansley was played through on goal and was pulled back just outside the box by Darragh Walsh, however the referee decided to play on.

As the second half got underway it was another strong start to the half from Shirebrook as Kian Tansley and Liam O’Brien both went close for Shirebrook but in the 57th minute Shirebrook were awarded a penalty when Liam O’Brien was pulled to the ground. Kian Tansley stepped up to take the penalty and sent the keeper the wrong way to restore Shirebrook's lead.

Shirebrook wasted no time in extending the lead in the 62nd minute when Kian Tansley corner found an unmarked Eden Homer who’s headed looped over the Dunkirk keeper into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes later Shirebrook almost had another goal when another Kian Tansley corner found Eden Homer again but Homer's header hit the post and rolled out of play.

By this point Shirebrook were in complete control and it felt like just a matter of time until they scored again. And they did have the ball in the net again through Kian Tansley but the offside flag put a stop to any celebrations.

Dunkirk set up a grandstand finish as they scored in the first minute of added time when Joe Harrison free kick was tipped onto the bar by Kissane and the rebound fell to Josh Nwokoro who fired into the roof of the net but Shirebrook would manage to see out the remaining minutes of injury time and claim all three points.

Shirebrook starting XI Kissane Shaw Henshaw B. Clarke Jules Widdowson (Hartley) Limb (N. Clarke) Homer Tansley O’Brien (Hartley) Deavin (Jarvis) Sub not used Tate