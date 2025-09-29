Shirebrook Town leave it late to get a point

Action From Shirebrook Against Radford

Shirebrook Town rescued a late 1-1 draw at home to Radford FC at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And as the game got underway it was a bright start from Shirebrook with Harvey Limb going close to opening the scoring for Shirebrook.

The deadlock was broken in the 14th minute when Blair Anderson corner was headed in by Harrison Mellors to give Radford the lead with their first real attack of the game but Shirebrook responded well to going behind as Kian Tansley went close from a free kick Brandon Clarke headed over from a corner and Trent Jules also saw an effort saved from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the game was nearing the break Shirebrook had their best chance yet to pull a goal back as Ricky Geeson saw his free kick from just out side the box smack the cross bar but despite all these chances it was Radford who had the lead at half time.

The second half started with Radford on top and stand in Shirebrook keeper Reilly Farrell was being kept very busy as Fola Iagbemi and Blair Anderson both saw shots saved while Declan Morgan and Riley Parton both put shots wide of the goal.

Once Shirebrook had managed to see off the early onslaught from Radford they were the ones who were starting to get on top and chances were starting to come for Shirebrook as Kian Tansley, Harvey Limb, Lewis Deavin and Ross Henshaw all went close for Shirebrook.

Just when it looked like it was going to be another one of those days for Shirebrook they levelled the score in the 85th minute when Kian Tansley played the ball across the box and Lewis Deavin tapped in at the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the game headed into injury time Shirebrook thought they had won the game when Ross Henshaw had the ball in the net but the offside flag was up to halt the celebrations.

However after almost winning the game Shirebrook almost lost the game a minute later when Radford almost won the game but Reilly Farrell produced a fantastic save to keep out Louie Dunwell shot from just inside the box and both sides would have to settle for a point.