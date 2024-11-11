Shirebrook stop the rot with a point at Sleaford

Shirebrook Town managed to end 4 game losing streak with a point at Sleaford Town

After having a run of games against teams in and around the playoffs Shirebrook were now starting a run of games against the teams around them in the league and that run started with a trip to Sleaford Town.

It was a game Shirebrook were looking to pick some points up in as they hope to begin a climb up the table and as the game got underway it was a very quiet start with the first major chance of the game not coming until the 20th minute.

It was Shirebrook who almost broke the deadlock when Ewan Sutherill chance was cleared off the line by Harrison Ainslie this chance seamed to spark the game into life with the home side going close twice through Ben Robson but both time the Sleaford number 9 failed to keep his headers on target.

Shirebrook Goalkeeper Mitchell Leivers In Action

Shirebrook were again denied by a goal line clearance as Ben Southwell broke away down the right and his cross found Ewan Sutherill who’s goal bound header was blocked on the line by Jake Henderson and as the game headed towards half time Sleaford almost went into the break with a lead but Josh Parker could only head into the side netting so the sides went into the break level.

The second half was very much like the first with chances few and far between for both sides with the best chances for Shirebrook in the opening 15 minutes of the half falling to Fabian Johnson and Kieron Sykes Tobin but both saw their efforts saved by the Sleaford keeper.

Shirebrook were also frustrated by the officials as they claimed for handball in the box but the ref waved away the shouts from the Shirebrook players but as the game headed into the last 10 minutes it was Sleaford turn to be frustrated by a goal line clearance as a cross from the left caused pin ball in the box and Harry Gibbons prodded the ball towards goal but Shirebrook managed to scramble the ball away off the line to safety.

Shirebrook had two brilliant chances to win the game in the final 5 minutes first Ewan Sutherill found space on the edge of the box but his scuffed shot was easily delt with by the Sleaford keeper and in injury time sub Mosab Gadour went for a overhead kick but failed to get his effort on target meaning both teams had to settle for a point.

After the game Shirebrook manager Rudy Funk had the following to say: “I think it’s fair to say this one wont live long in the memory both sides battled well and in the end I think a point each is a fair result and in the position we’re in every point counts I can’t fault the lads work rate today after recent results a lot of things have been said and the lads showed today they are willing to fight for this club and that was the most pleasing thing for me today.

"We also saw Bradley Johnson come in for his debut today he’s a player I have know for some time and he was excellent today and showed his quality the way he controlled our back 4 we will now be looking to take all the positive things we did today into Tuesday night as we look to progress into the next round of the Derbyshire Cup.”