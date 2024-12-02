Shirebrook see unbeaten run ended at Newark

Tom McNally Goes Close For Shirebrook

Shirebrook Town's three game unbeaten run came to an end in a 1-0 defeat by Newark Town.

Shirebrook returned to the WH Davis Stadium for the start of a run of 3 consecutive home games the first visitors were Newark Town but Shirebrook knew they were in for a difficult afternoon as the visitors were currently sat in the play off places.

As the game got underway Newark started the better of the sides with Sean Woolley having an early chance but he headed over the bar. The scoring was opened in the 8th minute after Shirebrook keeper Mitchell Leivers fumbled a long-range shot by George Robbins.

Newark kept pushing forward looking to extend their lead with the best chance falling to Ryan Smith who’s sliding shot went just over the bar but as the half was coming to a close Shirebrook began to get into the game with Fabian Johnson going close with a shot and Bradley Johnson heading over from a corner but it was Newark who had the advantage at the break.

As the second half got underway Newark got back on top and started the half the better of the sides with Sean Woolley, Ryan Smith and Lewis Czerwak all going close in the opening 10 minutes of the half.

Shirebrook were soon starting to get a foothold in the game and had their best chance of the game so far in the 58th minutes when Tom McNally was played in down the left and found himself 1 on 1 with the Newark keeper, but couldn’t get his shot on target.

This chance seamed to spark Shirebrook into life as they dominated the last 20 minutes of the game as they had a number of chances first Fabian Johnson saw a shot saved by the Newark keeper sub George Burges Allen fired over the bar.

Andre Mckenzie saw what looked like a goalbound shot deflected away by a last gasp block from a Newark defender and in injury time Fabian Johnson was again frustrated by the Newark keeper but Shirebrook couldn’t find a way past Newark and it was the visitors that left with all 3 points.

After the game Shirebrook assistant manager John Knapper said:“Today was a very frustrating afternoon we feel we’ve done more than enough today to come away with at least a point if not all 3 we can’t be having that many chances and not scoring so that was disappointing it’s tough on Mitch because his error is the reason we were behind. We don’t have too look to far back to see there are games he’s won us points by himself but that is the life of a goalkeeper, one week you’re the hero net week you’re the villain.

"We had more than enough time to get ourselves back in the game and that is probably the most disappointing thing to come from today that we haven’t come away with what we feel we deserve.”