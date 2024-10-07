Shirebrook pick up a point on the road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shirebrook Town played out a 0-0 draw at Hucknall Town.

Shirebrook were back on the road on Saturday afternoon for their second consecutive away game as they made the trip to Hucknall Town.

Shirebrook were looking to take all 3 points this time out and as the game got underway Hucknall made a bright start with Dominic Forbes heading a free kick into the hands of Mitchell Leivers.

Brad Wells had two chances to open the scoring but he saw his first effort saved by Leivers and his second opportunity was headed over.

Action From Shirebrook Against Hucknall

After weathering an early storm Shirebrook grew into the game and had some opening themselves as Ben Southwell smashed a shot over the bar and Conner Eyes headed over from a corner.

Hucknall were soon back on the attack with Luis Parkes seeing a goal bound shot blocked by a Shirebrook defender and minutes later Brad Wells saw a shot saved by Leivers and Niall Towle smashed the rebound over the bar.

Shirebrook were looking dangerous on the break with and they almost took the lead in the 23rd minute when Trent Jules found himself in space but couldn’t keep his shot down.

And in the 29th minute Hucknall had the best chance of the game so far as Luis Parkes swung in a cross that took a deflection off one of the Shirebrook players and cannoned onto the crossbar and out of play.

As the half headed towards the break Hucknall were finishing the half strong as Brad Wells, Niall Towle and Joe Ashurst all had chances but they couldn’t find a way through and Shirebrook managed to make it to the break on level terms.

The second half was a much more even start with neither side having a chance of not in the opening 15 minutes of the half with the first real chance of the half falling to Hucknall’s Latrelle Patterson who headed over from a corner.

Hucknall were beginning to turn the switch on as they started to pail on the pressure with Brad Wells and Niall Towle both having chances but both were frustrated by Mitchell Leivers in the Shirebrook goal.

As the game went into the final 15 minutes Hucknall were beginning to commit more men forward and were leaving more and more gaps at the back and Shirebrook almost took full advantage of them as Tom McNally and Ben Southwell both tried their luck from distance.

In the 89th minute Shirebrook almost produced the perfect smash and grab performance as a ball over the top found Fabio Vieira who raced away from his man and cut inside onto his right foot but saw his shot saved by the Hucknall keeper.

In injury time Hucknall almost took all 3 points as Brad Well managed to turn his man and with just Leivers to beat the Shirebrook keeper produced his best save of the afternoon to turn the ball away for a corner. From that resulting corner Hucknall Brad Wells saw a header blocked on the line as Shirebrook managed to scramble the ball away and claim a hard earned point.

After the game Shirebrook assistant manager Miguel Lleira said: “This is a really good point for us today we were far from our best in the first half and rode our luck plenty of times so we knew we needed to be a lot better in the second half and we were.

"And because we were still in the game in the last 10 minutes we could have nicked it at the end but we are happy to come away with a point and make it 2 games unbeaten, something we haven’t done this season. It shows we are moving in the right direction.”