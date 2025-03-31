Shirebrook on brink of relegation after Boston defeat

More Action From Shirebrook Against Boston

Shirebrook Town returned to action, and with last weekend's game against Skegness being abandoned at half time due to torrential rain they were hoping to get a full 90 minutes in this weekend.

But the task in front of them was a difficult one as playoff chasing Boston Town were the visitors. The game was huge for both sides with Shirebrook needing the points to try and drag themselves out of the relegation mire and Boston in the running for the last two playoff spots

And as the game got underway it was the visitors who made the better start with Harry Limb and Ted Gibbons seeing shots blocked by the Shirebrook centre backs, but Shirebrook looked dangerous on the break with the pace of Tom McNally causing problems for the Boston back line.

But just when it looked like Shirebrook were beginning to get on top Boston took the lead in the 11th minute when Jordan Tate's corner found Liam Adams at the back post who crossed back into the box and managed to find Luke Wilson who poked the ball through a crowd of players and past Charlie Preston in the Shirebrook goal to give the visitors the lead.

Shirebrook responded well to going behind with Liam Widdowson and Ryan Watters going close, and in the 27th minute Shirebrook were level when Tom McNally raced away down the right and his cross found Jack Yeomans whose header hit the inside of the post and rolled into the net. In the remaining 15 minutes of the half both sides would have chances with the best for Shirebrook falling to Ryan Watters, but neither side could add to the scoreline and the sides went in level at the break.

As the second half got underway Boston made a very quick start to the half with Charlie Preston called into action to keep the score level, but Boston did retake the lead in the 50th minute when they were awarded a penalty.

Harry Limb stepped up to send Charlie Preston the wrong way and from then on it was one-way traffic with Shirebrook struggling to get any kind of foothold in the game. Boston made the points safe as they scored twice in three minutes, first in the 72nd minute Jordan Tate picked up the ball 25 yards out from goal and cut inside and fired a shot into the top corner.

Then just three minutes later Boston notched a fourth when sub Jordan Nuttall found space at the back post and fired past Charlie Preston.

Shirebrook had a go at trying to get a goal back in the last 15 minutes of the half, with sub Andre Mckenzie having the best chance but he fired over the bar. And with results elsewhere going against Shirebrook this defeat left them on the brink of the drop with the team nine points from safety with just 12 left to play for.

After the game Shirebrook manager Joe Tomlinson said: “It was a poor performance from us, we were miles off it today. I thought we did OK first half, we scored our best goal from open play while we have been at the club and showed a bit of character after conceding a sloppy goal.

"But second half we were miles off it in both boxes and we can’t complain with the scoreline. We had some players who were unavailable so that gave others a chance to stake a claim and maybe keep the shirt, so that is something we need to look at going into Skegness on Tuesday night.”

Shirebrook starting XI: Preston Millen Jules Price Russell Vardy McNally (Wainman) Watters Lytham (McMillan) Yeomans (Johnson) Widdowson (McKenzie)