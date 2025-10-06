Shirebrook hit for six at Stapleford

Kian Tansley Opened The Scoring For Shirebrook

Shirebrook Town were back on the road on Saturday afternoon as they began a run that will see them play 8 games in October.

The first team in that run was Stapleford Town and Shirebrook were looking to build on last weekend's draw against Radford.

There was a strong start from Shirebrook as Harvey Limb stung the palms of Angus Pritchett in the Stapleford goal.

Shirebrook's bright start was rewarded in the 14th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Kian Tansley was brought down in the box. Tansley stepped up to take the penalty and sent Pritchett the wrong way to give Shirebrook the lead.

Now they had the lead Shirebrook were soon back on the attack and were causing that Stapleford back line a number of problems with Ollie Monington and Harvey Limb both seeing shots saved, while Lewis Deavin saw an effort from the edge of the box go just over the bar.

But with Shirebrook unable to take any of those chances Stapleford were still in the game and they were the team beginning to get on top and Shirebrook keeper Harrison Kissane was called upon multiple times.

In the 41st minute Stapleford were awarded a penalty. George Harrison took it and levelled the score but the first half would have another twist as in stoppage time Shirebrook retook the lead. A Kian Tansley mis-hit fell into the path of Limb who smashed past Angus Pritchett.

As the second half got underway Shirebrook made another bright start with Lewis Deavin and Limb both going close in the first 5 minutes but much like the first half those missed chances would come back to haunt Shirebrook as Stapleford levelled the score again in the 52nd minute through Aaron Lamb.

With the game back in the balance Shirebrook were temporally reduced to 10 men as Kian Tansley was sent to the sin bin and while Shirebrook were a man down Stapleford took the lead when Harrison get his second of the afternoon.

Now they had the lead Stapleford had no intention of letting it go as they dominated the final 30 minutes before extending their lead in the 73rd minute after a mix up at the back saw Ben Burbanks head into his own net.

Just 3 minutes later David Olotamide got Stapleford 5th goal of the afternoon and in the 84th minute Stapleford added another goal as Jack Messom rounded off the scoring to give Stapleford the 3 points.