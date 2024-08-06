Shirebrook conceded an injury time goal to be knocked out the FA Cup by Deeping Rangers.

This was a date that had been pencilled into the diary ever since Shirebrook promotion to step 5 was confirmed. For the first time in 8 year Shirebrook would get to take part in the Emirates FA Cup and their opponents were fellow United Counties Premier Division side Deeping Rangers.

It was Shirebrook who had the first major chance of the game as a cross found Chris O’Grad, who headed over. Mid-way through the half Deeping would have their first chance of the game as Ryan Lennon teed up Eliot Foster but his shot went into the side netting.

Just as it looked like the game was going to be goalless at the break Deeping took the lead in first half stoppage time when a Josh Moreman squirmed in after a mistake by the keeper.

Fabio Vieira Celebrating His Goal

Shirebrook came out fired up for the second half as they pushed forward looking to get back into the game first Cameron O’Grady fired a shot into the side netting and Chris O’Grady would also go close to pulling a goal back.

But in the 65th minute Shirebrook had their best chance of the half when Carlinho Costa hit the bar.

This let off saw Deeping have their first attacking spell of the half as David Jones and Liam Hook both went close from corners but Shirebrook did managed to level the score in the 81st minute when Kian Tansley swung in a free kick the found sub Fabio Vieira who headed home.

With just under 10 minutes left Shirebrook pushed forward looking to win the tie as sub Brandon Ashmore teed up Chis O’Grady who saw his shot saved and Liam Riley crossed to Ben Southwell who fired over the bar.

Just when it looked like the tie was going to a replay Deeping scored deep into injury time when Moreman fired home.

After the game Shirebrook Manager Rudy Funk said: “I think the lads should be proud of what they’ve achieved today they had to battle to get back into the game and they did that a great ball in from Kian to find Fabio and he did the rest.

“then it was a game that went backwards and forwards I thought we had the upper hand but it was disappointing to concede so late on. We will have to learn from this as we move onto next weekend’s game.

"I thought Chris O’Grady had a fantastic performance today was the first time he’d met most of the lads and he used his experience with his hold up play and how he communicates with the lads to give them the bits of information they need and what he needs from them and I’m looking forward to working with him going forward.”