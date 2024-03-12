Shirebrook go top with Beverley win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This was a huge clash as the top two went head to head with just one point separating them before kick off.

Shirebrook manager Stephen Bodle said: “I thought we were good value for the win today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"First half we shaded it and second half they shaded it for the first 25 minutes. Then gaps started to open up as they started to throw more men forward and we took full advantage to get two goals in the last 10 minutes.

Nat Watson in action

"Beverley were good today, but we were better and that’s pleasing to see with the games we have coming up against teams that are around us in the league.

"Everyone was excellent today and the two we brought on off the bench did what we needed them to do to help us get the win.

"So I couldn’t have asked any more from the lads and now we move on to Wakefield next weekend – another game that we’ll need to be at our best for if we’re going to take anything from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we’ll need our 12th man to help us get over the line, so if you are free next weekend then we’d love your support.”

It was a very even start as both sides tried to figure each other out with neither keeper having anything of not to deal with in the opening 15 minutes.

Shirebrook took full advantage of their first real attempt at goal as they were awarded a free kick in the 18th minute after Anthony Dwyer was brought down just outside the box.

Nat Watson took the kick and curled it over the wall into the bottom corner to give Shirebrook the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They set about trying to extend that lead and Carlton Carty and Anthony Dwyer saw shots blocked by Beverley defenders.

Carty again went close as he saw a shot tipped over the bar by the Beverley keeper, and it wasn’t until just before half-time that Beverley had their first meaningful attack of the game but failed to get a shot on target as Shirebrook went in with a narrow lead at the break.

Beverley showed much more attacking intent after the break as Nathan Ofori fired a shot from the edge of the box just wide of the post.

Minutes later Conner Harman struck another effort wide and Owen Evans denied James Piercy after he got to Joe McFadyen’s free kick into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans was again called into action to keep out Ben Hinchliffe’s shot, but as the game went into the final 15 minutes Shirebrook began to get back on top as they hit Beverley on the counter.

Sub Brad Kerr found himself in plenty of room, but couldn’t keep his effort on target.

However, in the 83rd minute Shirebrook did double their lead. Nat Watson floated a corner into the box and the Beverley keeper came flying out and missed the ball, leaving Travis Munn the easy task of nodding into the net.