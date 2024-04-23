Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just 3 games left of the regular season Shirebrook headed to play off rivals Retford United knowing they needed to come away with all 3 points if they were to still stand a chance of winning the league title with their fait out of there own hands.

Retford were to be a difficult test as they too have already abhorred themselves a play off place so the two sides were evenly matched and as the game got under way neither side could get a foothold of the game in the opening 10 minutes.

Shirebrook did take the lead in the 11th minute when Josh Waldram corner was punched away by the Retford keeper and Kiyani Clayton picked up the looses ball and his cross found Richard Patterson in the box who headed in.

Shirebrook In Action

Retford responded well to going behind with Owen Evans being called into action to keep out Liam Owen effort but as the half went on both sides were evenly matched with neither side having many opportunities at goal with Shirebrook best chance falling to Kiyani Clayton who headed just over the bar from a corner and as the sides went in at the break Shirebrook went in with their noses just ahead.

Shirebrook started the second half on top with Anthony Dwyer almost extending the lead within the first 30 seconds of the half but he saw his shot go just wide of the post and minutes later Kiyani Clayton had a chance to extend Shirebrook lead as he intercepted Sam Finlaw pass back to the Retford keeper and found himself 1 on 1, however he produced a brilliant save.

Carlton Carty was next to have a shot at goal but he couldn’t keep his effort on target but as the half went on Retford began to get on top and chances started to follow with Liam Owen, Sam Finlaw and Gregg Smith all having chances to pull a goal back for the home side but with Retford beginning to commit more men forward gaps were starting to appear in their back line and Kieren Watson almost took full advantage as he was played through on goal but he saw his shot go just wide of the post.

Shirebrook almost got a second goal with the last kick of the game as Kieren Watson set up James Matthews he hit the post with his shot but Shirebrook had done enough to claim all 3 points.

Shirebrook Manager Stephen Bodle said: “All that matter at this stage of the season is the 3 points and we have them so I’m really happy with that but when you come to Retford you know your going to be put under pressure in spells and they had a spell 2nd half where they changed formation and caused us a few problems.

"Overall I thought we coped really well our lads put in a great performance and we kept our shape and I thought we were unluck to only score 1 goal we had quite a few chances in the 2nd half and we really should have taken at least 1 of those to make the game a lot less nerve racking than it needed to be.

"We came for 3 points and we’ve got them so I can’t complain too much. We know the race for the title isn’t in our hands but all we can do is keep winning and see where it takes us.”