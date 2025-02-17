Shirebrook drop to bottom of league after defeat to Newark and Sherwood

Shirebrook Keeper Mitch Leavers Was In Top Form

Shirebrook Town suffered more away day disappointment as they lost against Newark & Sherwood.

Shirebrook hit the road again on Saturday afternoon as they took on Newark&Sherwood but it was a ground Shirebrook were very familiar with having played on the same pitch just 7 days ago.

Shirebrook were hoping to pick up a better result than 7 days ago as they looked to put a halt to the poor run of form they are in.

As the game got underway it was the home side who made the stronger start with Tyler Dacres and Micah Jebbison having early chances for the home side.

Despite the early pressure from the home side it was Shirebrook who almost took the lead in the 16th minute when Ollie Fearon beat the offside trap and had space to run into as he made his way into the box Nykah Liburd-Hines produced a fantastic save to keep out Fearon shot.

But it was the home side who broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Luke White picked up the ball and fired past Mitchell Leivers into the bottom corner.

Shirebrook almost scored straight from kick off as they worked the ball to Fabian Johnson who saw his shot saved from inside the 6 yard box by Nykah Liburd-Hines.

The home side were soon back on the attack but the closest they would come was when Shirebrook had to do some last ditch defending and block 2 shots on the line from Kieran Cummings and Micha Jebbison. Shirebrook would manage to make it to the break without any more damage to the scoreline.

As the second half got underway it was one way traffic as the home side tried to put the game to bed however Shirebrook keeper Mitchell Leivers was in top form as he managed to keep out efforts from Micha Jebbison, Kieran Cummings twice and Toby White.

Just as it looked like Shirebrook had weathered the storm and were starting to cause Newark & Sherwood a few problems the home side doubled their lead in the 79th minute when Kieran Cummings managed to beat the offside trap and raced towards goal and fired past Mitchell Leivers to make the game safe for the home side.

Things would get worse for Shirebrook after the game as results from elsewhere had gone against them and they had dropped to the bottom if the league with games running out for Shirebrook to save themselves.